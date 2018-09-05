ESAF Small Finance Bank today announced the appointment of C. P. Gireesh as the new Chief Financial Officer effective from September 5, 2018. He was the Former CFO of South Indian Bank.

Gireesh is a Charted Accountant with over 23 years of experience in Banking Industry. He started his career as Junior Manager (Finance & Accounts) in Steel Authority of India (SAIL) at Rourkela Steel Plant, Odisha. He has rich experience in Investor Relations, Credit Marketing, Finance and Accounting.

Since July 2012 C. P. Gireesh was heading the CFM Department and holding the KMP position of Chief Financial Officer of South Indian Bank.