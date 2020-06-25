ESAF Small Finance Bank MD Paul Thomas elected as Chairman of Sa-Dhan

MD and CEO of ESAF Small Finance Bank, K. Paul Thomas has been elected as the Chairman of Sa-Dhan, the largest association of community development finance institutions in India. The announcement was made at 22nd Annual General Meeting of Sa-Dhan. Mukul Jaiswal, MD, Cashpor Micro Credit is elected as Co-Chair and HP Singh, CMD, Satin CreditCare Network Ltd is elected as Treasurer of Sa-Dhan.

Commenting on the new role, Mr K. Paul Thomas said that he is positively looking forward to as the Chairman of Sa-Dhan, the oldest organization of financial inclusion institutions in the country. “Sa-Dhan has played a crucial role in building the standard practice norms for the sector. I strongly believe in the importance of promoting responsible finance to protect the interests of underserved and unserved borrowers,” he said.

Sa-Dhan is a Reserve Bank of India recognized self-regulatory organization for non-banking financial companies and microfinance institutions. K. Paul Thomas is the Founder of ESAF Group of Social Enterprises. He has been a management professional for over 32 years out of which more than 25 years are in the financial inclusion sector.