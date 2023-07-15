Esaf Small Finance Bank Scores High in Esg Assessment

ESAF

Ltd (“” or ““) has achieved an impressive score of 71 in anconducted by CareEdge Research. By surpassing the industry average of 59.8 thehas showcased that its environmental, social, and governance practices are set at a higher standard than the industry average. Ever since its establishment, thehas embraced the concept ofat its core.

In terms of the environmental pillar, the Bank received a score of 62% pursuant to its commitment to green finance and environment-conscious operations. Additionally, the Bank has demonstrated a decisive ESG roadmap in Sustainable Development Goal initiatives, foster local sustainable economic growth, ensure food security, foster energy security, and align with net-zero targets through its commitment to green finance and environmental consciousness.

For the social pillar, the Bank achieved a score of 68% by demonstrating healthy labour management practices, including the implementation of various policies that embody international and national human rights standards. Furthermore, the Bank‘s corporate social responsibility contribution exceeded the government-mandated requirement of 2% of a Company’s average net profits made during the immediately preceding three financial years by approving the contribution of up to 5%.

In terms of the governance pillar, the Bank attained a score of 76% due to its board governance and disclosure practices aligning with leading governance practices. On a grading scale of 1 to 7, the Bank secured a score of 3, reflecting its commitment to strong governance principles.