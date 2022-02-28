ESDS Software Solution Bags the prestigious Aegis Graham Bell Award 12th Edition 2022

India, Monday, 28th February 2022: ESDS Software Solution Ltd, has been awarded the Aegis Graham Bell 2022, for their Combat COVID with AI initiative. The award ceremony celebrated their 12th edition to promote and recognize innovators and their innovations across the technology sector.
ESDS Software Solution, is amongst India’s leading managed cloud service and end-to-end multi-cloud requirements provider (Source: Ken Research Report). The AA+ Testing Solution developed by ESDS is an AI based testing solution that detects lung abnormalities caused due to any respiratory diseases from an X-ray. This technology driven solution has been recognized by the Aegis Graham Bell awards ceremony held at Delhi.
Expressing his gratitude towards this win, Piyush Somani, Managing Director and Chairman ESDS Software Solution Limited said, “This is truly an honorable and exciting win for ESDS. We have always strived to get the first hand in technology and put it to the best use. With this AA+ testing solution, the teams have worked dedicatedly to develop this innovative and smart solution that we hope will positively help. This is surely a boost of enthusiasm for everyone at ESDS to continue working hard and route for more such eminent awards in the future as well.”
Bhupesh Daheria, CEO of Aegis School of Data Science and Cyber Security and Telecommunication and Founder of AGBA said, “Congratulation to ESDS for its efficient and need of the hour innovation in IoT, AA+ Testing solution with the help of AI and ML, which detects infections related to lungs in less than a minute. Such innovations are likely to be useful for a country like India which has a high population and hence would likely help the healthcare sector to handle and detect the patient’s lung condition quickly.”