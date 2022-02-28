ESDS Software Solution Bags the prestigious Aegis Graham Bell Award 12th Edition 2022

India, Monday, 28th February 2022: ESDS Software Solution Ltd, has been awarded the Aegis Graham Bell 2022, for their Combat COVID with AI initiative. The award ceremony celebrated their 12th edition to promote and recognize innovators and their innovations across the technology sector.

ESDS Software Solution, is amongst India’s leading managed cloud service and end-to-end multi-cloud requirements provider (Source: Ken Research Report). The AA+ Testing Solution developed by ESDS is an AI based testing solution that detects lung abnormalities caused due to any respiratory diseases from an X-ray. This technology driven solution has been recognized by the Aegis Graham Bell awards ceremony held at Delhi.