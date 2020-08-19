ESDS Software Solution partners with MIT, Pune

Pune/Mumbai, 19th August 2020

ESDS Software Solutions is pleased to announce its collaboration with MIT University, Pune to share its technology expertise in the interest of students at large and to bridge the gap between education and academia.

ESDS and MIT University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a student-centric initiative led by ESDS, a cloud computing giant, extending its expertise in the field of Cloud Computing & Emerging Technologies to the students of MIT. MIT is a leading University of Excellence, promoting the “Culture of Peace” through value-based “Universal Education System” to build a concrete platform for students and make them industry-ready.

This MOU will facilitate the mutual sharing of knowledge between ESDS and MIT University to help impart knowledge to learners, who are/shall be a valuable asset to both the parties.

· Under ESDS’ Academia 360° initiative

o ESDS experts will infuse proficient knowledge about their innovative patented cloud technology through a course designed from industry perspective to make students cloud ready.

o ESDS shall join hands with MIT to create a curriculum on emerging technologies.

· ESDS shall extend its flagship marketplace platform ‘SPOCHUB’ for the selected startups from MIT to make their way to the market through this platform. With this association in place, ESDS will enable startups from MIT by providing them with the required infrastructure facilities, creating a path for upcoming talent to create a name in the market, and also help them by creating a customer support base.

ESDS intends to work with MIT University as their DX partner to further enable them with their digital transformation journey and enrich educational experiences.

On welcoming the association Kishore Shah, Head of R&D operations at ESDS Software Solutions and CEO SPOCHUB said, “The collaboration between ESDS Software solutions and MIT University will ensure that the students become cloud-ready and have more opportunities ahead. Also, for any business to be successful, you need 3 Ts – Transformation, Time, and Technology. Whereas, through this association, we make sure that all the 3 Ts are in place that in turn helps to boost Digital transformation for the benefit of students. Transformation brought in at the right time with the right technological assistance is very important”.

Prof. Mrs Sunita M. Karad, Dean Management, Director – ICT, MIT Art, Design and Technology University says, “It is indeed a great pleasure to be associated with ESDS and MIT Atal Incubation center, as well as the team of MIT School of Engineering on the occasion of the 5th foundation day of MIT Art Design Technology University. This MOU will positively impact the lives of students /faculty researchers and the ones who are looking for being the part of the Start-up and Entrepreneurship ecosystem at MIT-AIC. This year we have started B.Tech in Cloud Computing course and we are launching this specialisation with the collaboration of ESDS who will be Industry partners for this effective alliance. Thanks to Mr Kishore Shah and the team of ESDS for this wonderful collaboration opportunity, that will help bring innovative products to the world”.

Simply put: The leaders in data center and cloud computing are joining hands with the leaders in educational excellence for betterment of students.

With ESDS being placed amongst the best organizations in the field of Cloud Computing, the collaboration with MIT University will help to realize excellence in teaching and enhancement of knowledge in the state-of-the-art subject concerns and serve as a model of collaboration in the region.