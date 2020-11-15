Eskom CEO Answers Tough Questions on First Day of Digital African Utility Week on 24 November

Cape Town, South Africa: During this year’s opening session of the Digital African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa on 24 November, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter will open up about his time so far at South Africa’s state utility, his plans to achieve financial and operational stability for the organisation, the future of coal in the sector and how he wants to attract private sector investment in order to pivot to renewable energy.

“Having the CEO of Africa’s largest utility open African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa has become a proud and honoured tradition for us, and for Eskom, as we have been in a formal partnership for many years,” says a delighted Chanelle Hingston, Group Director, Power & Energy for event organisers Clarion Events Africa. She adds with a smile: “So, if you will pardon the expression, we are stoked to have André de Ruyter in conversation with leading CNBC Africa journalist Fifi Peters as a definite highlight on our agenda for this year’s digital programme.”

“An ongoing theme for our thought leadership this year is ‘Africa’s transitioning energy sector’ with particular focus on the opportunities of private sector participation in the power and sector.” She continues, “through our ongoing engagement and communication with the industry this has repeatedly been raised as an important focus.

“We also have inspiring sessions on small scale hydro opportunities in East Africa, career opportunities in the energy sector, re-imaging the digital utility and a water-focused digital dialogue on public-private partnerships as an alternative procurement method in the sector.”

Going digital

The Digital African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa is the 20th edition of this flagship event, which was postponed earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Says Hingston: “At the time we promised our regular attendees, partners and clients an inspired and inspiring online platform with world-class speakers, live discussions and virtual networking and product showcases and we were true to our word when we were first to market with the first Virtual African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa that took place from 11-15 May.

“It was hugely successful and we feel privileged to be able to offer a second event in one year and cannot wait to host the sector again later this month. Being part of the Digital Energy Festival and offering regular webinars also has helped us to stay in regular contact with the industry.”

The next live, in-person edition of this leading conference and exhibition at the Cape Town International Convention Centre will take place from 11-13 May 2021.

Digital Energy Festival

Digital African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa forms part of the Digital Energy Festival for Africa that is hosted jointly with three other leading energy brands under Clarion Events, namely Africa Energy Forum, the Oil & Gas Council’s Africa Assembly and the energy journal ESI Africa, which has been providing weeks of compelling content since the festival started on 20 October.

In the run-up to the Digital Event, attendees can already register now for the ongoing Digital Energy Festival and enjoy free quality sessions such as fireside chats, digital dialogues and GenderLens interviews on a daily basis, as well as the inaugural Municipal Leaders Forum that is taking place from 18-19 November.

Registration for African Utility Week and the Digital Energy Festival can be done on the event website.

