Esora 2.0 Welcomes You to a Brand New Menu Crafted by Celebrated Chef Punit Kewalramani and Mixologist Vincent John-Dias!

With life slowly inching towards normal during these trying times because of the pandemic, the much-loved and craved for dining out experience is also gearing up in Mumbai. Starting this November, Esora – a popular, fine-dine restaurant located in Goregaon East (Mumbai) – is here to delight you with its revamped food menu crafted by their new Head Chef Punit Kewalramani!

Chef Punit has worked at many successful restaurants in Mumbai (Pali Village Cafe, SuCasa, FitFam, the Good Wife and Indigo Colaba) and has been a dedicated and talented man in the culinary world. With years of culinary experience, Punit has brought in that refreshing touch to Esora’s food menu. The brand new menu now features some of the world’s most renowned delicacies such as Pork Vindaloo, Chicken Stroganoff, Ratatouille, Mexican Soft Shell Toastodas, and much more.

Adding to the thrill is an exciting and new drinks menu completely re-designed by celebrated mixologist Vincent John Dias who is also the restaurant’s new Operations Manager. Vincent, a highly reputed hospitality industry professional, has worked with Marco Pier White (one of the most popular Michelin star chefs) in England and is here to delight you with his passion for fine drinks and that perfect fine-dining experience. The drinks menu features signature drinks such as Madness Modena, Cucumber Orange Martini, Pepper Gin, Plum Basil Mojito, and much more in addition to a fine collection of some of the best red and white wines, champagnes, sparkling wines, and sangrias.

Punit Kewalramani – Head Chef – Esora, said, “I am delighted to be a part of Esora and its team, and I am here to delight Mumbaikars with some of the best meals they’ve ever had.”

Mixologist & Operations Manager – Vincent John-Dias – Escora, said, “I am excited to thrill our guests with some of the best fine-dining experiences in town. I am elated to have received this opportunity to work with Esora and apply my years of experience and learning from the best of the best to delight the people of Mumbai.”

Divya Kadam – Founder of Esora, said, “People have been craving for that much-needed break from the pandemic blues and fine-dining has always been on the top of the list. We have been equally eager to bounce back with the same enthusiasm to serve our customers and delight them each day, similar to pre-COVID times. Our new food and drinks menu has been revamped just to delight our customers and make them feel welcome again. After all, the king of good times is always good food and drinks. Punit and Vincent were roped in for their expertise in fine dining and I am sure that our customers are going to be blown away with Esora’s hospitality and menu. Our re-opening process has also taken into consideration all the necessary precautions and safety measures to ensure that our guests feel utmost comfortable and safe in our ambience.”