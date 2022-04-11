Esper scales its DEIB initiatives; hosts a recruitment drive to hire talent across verticals

Delhi, April 11, 2022: After the successful edition of WECareer, hosted in March 2022, an exclusive career drive for women, Esper, the industry’s leading DevOps platform for devices, has announced the launch of the second edition of its Career Day on May 7. Esper India is conducting a recruitment drive as part of its diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) initiative, inviting talent from different backgrounds and experiences to apply for over 100 positions in marketing, sales, and tech.

Intending to seek diverse talent to build a strong workforce, the 30-day activity is set to provide ample opportunities for people looking to build a career in a hyper-growth tech startup working on the cutting edge of devices and fleets. Beginning on April 7, the drive will last till May 7.

Esper hosted WECareer, early this year in March, on the occasion of Women’s Day, to hire women for positions in tech and marketing. It aimed to promote equal opportunities for women in tech and diversity in the workforce along with breaking the stereotypes surrounding the technology roles.

In a recent podcast, Yadhu Gopalan, Co-Founder & CEO of Esper, when asked about hiring a diverse team and aiming to double the team strength by the end of this year, he replied that we have an excellent value proposition from the opportunities at hand, and we always wanted to build a great culture. We have created a culture from day one and the people we want. And, it is not just about the people, when the top-notch people see the team, our culture, and the value proposition of the product we are building, they desire to be a part of our growth journey and innovate with us, which is amazing and exciting.

Speaking on the development, Yaser Hameed, Head of Engineering, Esper, said, “There is nothing more exciting than seeing ambitious, go-getter talent to come into the business, innovate and thrive. We at Esper believe that talent from diverse backgrounds will have so much more experience to offer and a different approach to improving what we do and building better. They will aid us in bolstering our growth further. We have seen tremendous response during WECareer, and several talented women, aligned with Esper’s values, applied. These strong women have a vision and a plan to succeed, and we love it. We hope to strengthen our tech, marketing, and sales muscles with the second edition.”

Interested candidates can apply on the career page on the Esper website.