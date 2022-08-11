Esri India Marches Ahead with 51% Indian Ownership

New Delhi – 11th August 2022: Esri India, the country’s leading Geographic Information System (GIS) Software & Solutions provider has today announced that its Managing Director, Agendra Kumar has consolidated his holding in the company to over 51%. This move will strengthen Esri India’s leadership position as the leading GIS Software and Solutions company in India.

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India, said, “Esri India started as a JV between NIIT and Esri Inc. in 1996, NIIT being the majority partner. Esri India has been in a transition phase since 2019 when NIIT Technologies Ltd. was taken over by Baring PE and NIIT’s holding in Esri India was acquired by Esri Inc. With this step of 51% Indian ownership, Esri India will again be recognized as an Indian company under the guidelines of DPIIT and DST. The Government of India announced new guidelines for Geospatial Data last year. Being an Indian entity, Esri India will be able to acquire, process, store and disseminate geospatial data without any restrictions. Esri India already offers more than 550 layers of geospatial data and over 130 solution products developed in India for its users through Indo ArcGIS and this Indian ownership will create more avenues for India-specific offerings.”

Esri India has entered into strategic partnerships with content providers like Here Maps, Genesys International, and Maxar to provide more solutions to GIS users in various segments like urban development, water and other utilities, forest management, agriculture, disaster management, etc. Esri India has also partnered with leading private and government cloud infrastructure providers to deliver affordable, scalable, and robust GIS solutions to its users.

With over 5 lakh users of Esri technology in India, Esri India counts more than 800 degree-granting colleges and universities, many smart cities and urban local bodies, government mapping agencies, state forest and water resource departments, and leading manufacturing and telecommunication companies amongst its customer base of more than 5000 organizations.

As an Indian entity, Esri India is poised to add many more credible names to its customer base, and much higher growth in the number of users and revenue in the years to come.