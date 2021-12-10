Essential Sources for News in Less-Covered Industries

Finding truthful news stories in this age of scams, fake news and voter pandering is increasingly difficult. It’s even more challenging to find news about less-covered industries like animal welfare, posture devices, tiny houses and live dealer casinos.

Yet, you still probably like to read news about your favorite topics. So, what should you do to get the latest information?

#1: Online Casino Media

Unless you’re interested in something completely new, there’s already a blog talking about it online. All you need is to find the best news website in your niche for detailed, fact-based reporting.

Let’s say you’re for the latest online slots. You can’t find the information on major news networks. Narrow down to casino blogs. Chances are you’ll find the latest online casino news, guides, reviews and everything else about the industry.

Consider subscribing to a couple of blogs to get the news delivered to you daily or weekly. For the best results, create a specific email address for these sorts of news and guides. That way, you don’t risk overflowing your primary email address with random news and guides.

#2: Major Forums and Comment Boards

So, you can’t seem to find enough stories about animals with special needs on the blogs? Join a subreddit about animal welfare. Precisely, look for a subreddit about animals with special needs.

Look for a similar forum on Discord, Quora and Yahoo Groups. Forums bring together thousands or millions of people with a shared interest. Importantly, they allow these people to post news, guides, ask for help or share memes.

Large forums tend to attract a constant flow news and updates. But for small niches, you have to settle for a few updates per week. Either way, forums are one extra source of news for your less-covered niche.

Forums aside, also follow the comment sections of blogs in your niche. They tend to feature dozens of people who engage with content from the website. Sometimes you can learn something new from these comments.

#3: Social Media Networks

If you’re like many people, you belong to one of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Snapchat

Many people join social media to connect with family and friends. However, social media provides news, entertainment, valuable information and memes, of course. Additionally social media brings together people, and this is where it’s an essential news source.

Facebook, for example, allow people to create pages and groups dedicated to various niches. Find the most active pages and groups in your niches and you’ll always have a source of relevant news.

Groups are particularly great in that anyone can post information. This helps increase the flow of updates but it comes at the cost of the platform being misused. Due to that, join a group with active moderators who only approve relevant, non-promotional materials.

#4: Mainstream Media

We know—mainstream media seldom talk about less-known niches like bird watching, workout gear and animal sanctuaries. But when you think about it, they don’t ignore these industries completely.

Once in a while, you’ll find a news article about birdwatching, solo traveling or your favorite niche. And due to that, it’s worth it to keep up with news from major news networks. While at it, focus on companies that pay more attention to your small niche.

If the industry is growing rapidly, chances are major news companies will give it more attention over time. Think about eSports. Five years ago, you would hardly find a news story about it.

Today, ESPN, Sky Sports, and Fox News all cover competitive video gaming weekly. It helps to engage with journalists who cover these marginalized industries. You can even encourage them to write similar posts. That way, your niche topic could get the coverage it deserves.

#5: News Curation Agencies

News agencies like Reuters, Associated Press (AP) and Agence France-Presse (AFP) gather and distribute news all over the network. They cover almost every topic in the world. Unfortunately, most people only hear about politics, sports and entertainment.

However, these major agencies can cover even the most overlooked industries. And that’s why they’re essential. Look for agency that covers your niche and leverage it for news and up to date guides.

On the other hand, consider finding content curation sites. They gather news articles from a wide range of websites in one industry. And they share this information on their sites. It’s legal because when you click the articles, they lead you to the original sources.

Content curation sites save you time while also delivering the most trending topics in your industry. The best part is that many of them provide this content free of charge.

#6: The Calendar

Calendars show us dates not news. Yet, they can also help you keep up to date with news in a niche industry you love. Think about it. What comes to mind when you think of December, 25? Christmas, right? On February 14th, it’s Valentine’s Day while July 4th is all about America’s Independence.

In other words, different dates can give you clues of what to expect in a specific day, week or month. You don’t even need to read news about it. All you need is to keep your calendar updated with upcoming events in your niche.

#7: Webinars and Meetings

So, there’s an upcoming webinar related to a cryptocurrency you love? Get on board. It doesn’t matter there’s a small registration fee. If you like learning about news ahead of time, learn to attend webinars and real-life meetings.

Webinars are particularly great when they converge people from the same niche. Big companies use them to make announcements. On the flip side, great ideas and products are unveiled.

If it’s a webinar about investing, it’s the place to learn about great stocks before their prices explode. In other words, exclusive meetups for people in your niche act like boardroom meetings. Important people in your industry use them to share crucial data and information before they public learns about it.