Companies are forever looking for ways to not only reach customers but also to connect with them. And anyone will agree that newsletters are an effective way to do this. Done correctly, a company newsletter can generate thousands of leads as well as maintain interest by keeping customers in the loop. But managing a newsletter correctly is easier said than done. Between getting people to subscribe and finding relevant yet interesting content consistently, things can get tricky.

Here are 3 essential tips for your company newsletter.

Pick a Focus

People subscribe to different newsletters for specific reasons. For companies, the purpose of newsletters is generally notifying customers of sales and promotions, marketing new products and services, and sharing new company policies in the interest of transparency.

But the danger of including all these things in a single newsletter is losing the attention of your audience. The average person receives a ton of emails every day and whether or not an email is read is decided at a glance with familiarity playing a part in the decision. If you have a customer who subscribed to your newsletter with the hook of receiving sales and promo updates but who instead receives a newsletter about a new company policy one day, then a touching story about employee triumph the next, you risk being relegated to the spam folder or worse getting unsubscribed, even if you planned on writing about sales and promotion in the subsequent newsletter.

So it’s best to pick a focus. Ideally, one that your primary audience will be most interested in. For example, if your audience is big corporations a newsletter that’s primarily about new company policies moving the company forward may be better than one for sales and promos.

Set a Goal to Increase Subscribers Each Month

Especially after you’ve gained a few 1000 subscribers, it can be tempting to phone it in. But your company can always use more subscribers and complacency is how your competition gets an edge.

Admittedly, getting anyone to subscribe to a newsletter is difficult, from loyal customers to new clientele. Still, it’s possible. One of the most common methods is including an opt-in form on the company website. This method can be made more effective by including an incentive whether it’s a free souvenir or a gift certificate. Another method is running contests on social media platforms that require subscribing to the newsletter. Again, incentives come into play here.

If your target audience is more inaccessible than most, a more drastic method is buying leads and sending cold emails with a call to action to subscribe.

Prioritize Functionality

The design of your newsletter matters. An elaborate design filled with logos, different colors, and fancy fonts may seem like the right move but when it comes to email newsletter design, simplicity is best as there are more important considerations.

For example, the majority of people now use their phones to check emails so making sure that your newsletter looks good on mobile devices- simpler fonts, dark mode, bold lettering, contrasting colors- will be beneficial. Another example of increasing functionality is linking easy-to-access pages and sites in the call to action. You’ll lose subscribers if links are constantly redirecting, broken, or a security risk.

Managing a company newsletter takes work. But by choosing a focus, prioritizing getting subscribers, and ensuring functionality, the work can be easier and more effective.