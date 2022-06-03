Essentials by Satliva to soothe you this summer

New Delhi, 01st June 2022: Summers can be harsh in several ways, affecting your health, hair, and skin. If ignored, it leads to severe damage and discomfort. On the other hand; using products with chemicals and toxins to counter these effects cause further damage. To protect yourself from summer damage, use natural and organic products that not only protect you from problems but also protect the environment from unnecessary pollution.

SATLIVA has developed an exclusive and limited range of products, for hair, face, and body using Hemp Seed Oil. The limited range of products provides and caters to an array of maladies. They believe in the concept of “minimal ingredients, maximum benefits,” and their formulations help the skin heal from within thus keeping it healthy & glowing.

Some summer essentials from Satliva can be your greatest allies:

1. RED RASPBERRY FACE CREAM

Made with Hemp Seed Oil, Mango Butter, Red Raspberry Oil, Geranium Essential Oil, Jojoba Oil, Beeswax, Carrot Seed Oil and Tea Tree Oil. Abundant with UV-Protection properties, and the ability to restore radiance to the skin. It seals in moisture and is great for dry skin. The fragrance of this special blend of handpicked ingredients is a great mood elevator and a stress reliever. This cream also heals insect bites and stops itching; use it on itchy or irritated spots for relief.

2. MANGO LAVENDER FACE CREAM

Made with Indian Hemp Seed Oil, Beeswax, Carrot Seed Oil, Moringa, Mango Butter, Lavender Oil & Tea Tree Oil. It deeply nourishes skin, has anti-aging properties, clears blemishes to reduce wrinkles, and provides respite from itchy skin. Infused with soft floral notes of Lavender Oil blended with Carrot Seed Oil & Tea Tree Oil. The product is cold-pressed & Freshly-made on order.

3. ARGAN PEPPERMINT HAIR CREAM

Made with Indian Hemp Seed Oil, Argan Oil, Jojoba Oil, Beeswax, Peppermint Essential Oil. It prevents damage from UV rays and air pollutants, moisturizes the scalp, controls dandruff, controls hair loss, stimulates hair growth, and minimizes split-ends. It has an earthy fragrance with a fresh burst of peppermint.

4. HEMP WITH ARGAN AND ACTIVATED CHARCOAL SHAMPOO BAR

Made with Hempseed Oil, Castor Oil, Coconut Oil, Palm Oil, Argan Oil, Activated Charcoal, Peppermint Essential Oil & Lemon Grass Oil. It cleanses the scalp, removes impurities, strengthens hair follicles, removes knots, and soaks up the excess oil produced by your scalp. As a result, you’re left with beautiful and shiny hair after every wash.

Availability: https://www.satliva.com/