ETBrandEquity and CleverTap launch The Big Leap Growth Stories: World’s first Customer Retention Chat Show

New Delhi, 18 November 2022: Today, millions of people are relying on digital brands to seek entertainment, study, access banking facilities, order groceries, and medicines, make travel plans, and fulfill other needs. However, these brands are facing the massive challenge of retaining users, constantly engaging them, and delivering magnetic experiences. In this digital age, these brands have realized that the mantra to growth and success is not just new customer acquisition but also user retention to maximize the lifetime value. Research has suggested that user retention is cheaper than new customer acquisition and it plays a key role in scaling the growth of the brand.

Now, brands are working towards taking a holistic view of the customer journey and incorporating effective user retention strategies to stay contextual, relevant and propel growth.

ETBrandEquity and CleverTap are excited to announce a special series, ‘The Big Leap: Growth Stories’ featuring India’s leading B2C digital brands that will explore the territory of user retention and how it has unlocked new opportunities for brands in the modern digital economy.

The series will feature growth leaders – founders, CXOs, and investors – from 12 digital brands who will share their ‘Big Leap’ stories. These brands include – Reliance Jio, Zepto, MPL, Ajio, Gameskraft, Axis Bank, MX Player, Meesho, and ixigo, among others.

Spanning over the next 6 weeks, the show will feature brands that are taking customer experience to the next level. Watch 36 industry leaders talk about winning the market with a strong user retention strategy.

The digital pioneers from these brands will share their learnings and best practices around driving user retention, creating communities, and delivering contextual experiences at the right time and on the right channel thereby increasing customer lifetime value (CLV) and enabling overall growth for the brand.

Vikrant Chowdhary, Chief Growth Officer, CleverTap, said, “As part of our ongoing association with ETBrandEquity, we’re thrilled to be launching this new series to showcase inspiring examples of brands creating delightful moments for their users and delivering meaningful customer experiences. Tune in to learn from India’s leading brands on taking ‘The Big Leap’. Like the old adage goes — don’t wait for opportunity. Create it.” Amit Kumar Gupta, Business Head, The Economic Times Business Verticals, said, “It’s amazing how improving the various aspects of the customer’s experience can lead to growth and loyalty for brands. This special series, in partnership with CleverTap, aims to highlight the industry’s best practices for customer retention and coalesce the learnings on one platform making it easily accessible to brands and marketers. We hope that this endeavor will reinforce the perspective that brands must engage with customers throughout their journey and not just prior to purchase.”

The show will premiere exclusively on ETNow starting Thursday, 17 November at 4:30 pm and also premiere digitally on ETBrandEquity. A new episode will be released every Thursday. Viewers can watch the repeat telecast of the show on Sunday at 4:30 PM.

The show will be hosted by senior journalist, Gautam Srinivasan.