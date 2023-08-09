ETH Infra launches Haridwar One, a New Landmark in Haridwar

To be the most premium residential project located just 2-minutes away from Har ki Pauri

Haridwar: ETH Infra, one of the leading real estate developers in Uttarakhand, announces the launch of “Haridwar One”, a semi-furnished premium residential project located just 2-minutes away from Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. The project is spread across 1.25 acres of land and offers a picturesque view of Har Ki Pauri and Himalayan Mountain ranges in the heart of Haridwar along with world-class lifestyle, unparalleled connectivity, conveniences, and comforts. With several towers, the project offers a total 116 units of 1, 2 and 3 BHK apartments. In terms of price, these apartments range between INR 44 lakhs to INR 1.15 Cr.

Haridwar One is going to be the fifth project by ETH Infra in Haridwar. ETH Infra has already delivered several other projects including the popular project Emerald Riviera, an ultra-premium residential project in Haridwar. These projects have been approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), ensuring transparency, accountability, and adherence to timelines.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh Saini, Managing Director, ETH Infra, said, “After the overwhelming response that we received for Emerald Riviera, we are delighted to present Haridwar One, an extraordinary residential project that brings together the spiritual aura of Haridwar and the comforts of modern living. Haridwar One is going to be one of the tallest buildings in the city and an iconic landmark that is just 2 minutes away from Har ki Pauri. We will complete the construction of Haridwar One and deliver the project by August 2025.

Haridwar is already one of the most sought-after destinations for holiday home and second home investment. With its prime location and architectural innovations, we are sure that Haridwar One will further redefine the concept of second home investment in Haridwar and Uttarakhand.” Mr. Saini further added.

About ETH Infra:

ETH Infra is one of the leading real estate developers in Uttarakhand and has created its own space in the development and delivery of Holiday Homes and Second Homes in Uttarakhand. Headquartered in Delhi, the company has already delivered more than 6 lakhs sq ft area in different parts of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand in the last 10 years. It aims at taking Haridwar to other heights in the destination real estate sector and convert it as the most preferred location for the investors from across India. ETH Infra is committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, and takes pride in creating spaces that resonate with the aspirations of modern homebuyers.