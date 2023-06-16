Ethique Advisory and ActionCoach India & ME Launch The ActionMEMBERSHIP Program

New Delhi, 16 June 2023: Ethique Advisory, an affiliate of ActionCoach, together with ActionCoach India & Middle East, is thrilled to announce the official launch of The ActionMEMBERSHIP program. This community-based program, developed by ActionCOACH Global, aims to provide valuable resources and support to SMEs and MSMEs looking to scale up their businesses.

As a specialized franchisee of ActionCOACH, Ethique Advisory offers expertise in Business Coaching, Executive Coaching, and Sales & Leadership Effectiveness Training. The introduction of The ActionMEMBERSHIP program aims to create a forum where like-minded entrepreneurs can come together, gain valuable insights, and receive support to accelerate their business growth.

What sets The ActionMEMBERSHIP program apart is its unwavering focus on entrepreneurs. By becoming a member, entrepreneurs gain access to a wealth of educational materials and resources to keep them on track while driving their businesses towards success. The program equips members with cutting-edge strategies and systems necessary for building a thriving business. Additionally, it provides the tools to track key performance indicators (KPIs) and other essential measurements, enabling entrepreneurs to monitor their progress effectively.

Accountability is a vital component of The ActionMEMBERSHIP program. Each member receives dedicated coaching support to ensure they stay on track and make progress towards their goals. The program also fosters a strong sense of community, offering peer-to-peer encouragement and support. Entrepreneurs within the community can learn from one another and find inspiration for their own business journeys.

Furthermore, The ActionMEMBERSHIP program empowers entrepreneurs to build businesses that operate on autopilot. By developing efficient systems and processes to automate repetitive tasks, entrepreneurs can free up their time and focus on strategic planning and growth.