Ethnic Andaz launches contemporary collection Kavach

There are many ways a woman associates with art. Jewellery is one of the ways which is a prime display of her aura. It brings her to people’s attention and leaves a lasting impression. The power of accessories is often underrated and finding the perfect piece of jewellery can make a world of difference.

This festive season Ethnic Andaz launches the latest collection Kavach which is a culmination of empowerment and spirituality. Kavach comprises four unique motifs – Ark (Sun), Chaand (Moon), Nazar (Evil Eye), and Hamsa (Palm-shaped Amulet). Versatile designs are crafted by the artisans at Ethnic Andaz depicting the significance of all 4 motifs.

Ethnic Andaz educates its customers about the unlimited ways of adorning jewellery. The designs have an essence of traditionalism with a minimalist approach. A surprise addition to the collection is removable charms which can be of wide utility. A set of removable charms for neck chains or bracelets can be a good way to make your own artistic piece of jewellery.

Each piece is designed with intricate details and finesse which gives the collection an extra oomph factor. The collection of Kavach is very well suited for contemporary women as it reflects her persona and celebrates her feminine authenticity.

The inspiration is drawn from everyday elements and visuals around and to match that level of creative detail every artisan at the manufacturing unit is given the freedom to devote time and effort to perfecting each piece which then goes through multiple levels of quality check so that the customer receives a product of unadulterated love, care, and skill.

Ethnic Andaz makes a steady headway in a constantly changing and competitive industry with a single statement, “Find Your Bling”.