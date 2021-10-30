ETO Motors Expands Last-Mile Connectivity to Noida

Noida, October 30th, 2021: ETO Motors, an electric mobility solutions & services company, today inaugurated the expansion of its Last-Mile Connectivity service to Noida in collaboration with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The collaboration would help ease last-mile connectivity woes for commuters and ensure safe and clean to-and-fro transportation from the Electronic City Metro Station in Noida. A fleet of 50 Electric vehicles have already been deployed to commence operations at the location. ETO Motors has plans to add a 1000 more electric vehicles offering last-mile connectivity by March 2022.

The Guest of Honour, Dr. Mangu Singh, Managing Director of the DRMC flagged off the service today from the Noida Electronic City Metro Station. Also present at the inaugural event were Mr. A.K. Garg, Director – Operations, Mr. Vikas Kumar, Executive Director of Operations – LMC, Mr. Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Saleem Ahmad, Executive Director – LMC, and Mr. M.S Upadhye, IPS (Retd.), Chief Security Commissioner, DMRC.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in addition to ensuring an efficient metro rail service is also looking to ease the commuter logjam by incorporating last-mile connectivity via electric vehicles, which would go a long way in combatting the National Capital Region’s growing pollution challenges. Improved last-mile connectivity would also bring much needed succor to commuters and help increase ridership. A smart charging station will also be made available for the ETO fleet and to the public for charging 2- and 3-wheelers of other makes.

According to Mr. Mangu Singh, “Along with providing Metro Rail connectivity to the people of Delhi and NCR, we aim to address the last mile connectivity challenges faced by commuters by providing clean, safe and shared services. This would play a major role in contributing towards Delhi Government’s aim to register 5 Lakh electric vehicles by 2024.” Mr. Singh kicked off operations by activating the smart EV Charging Station and charging the last-mile connectivity Hub’s first vehicle.

ETO Motors Managing Director & CEO, Mr. N.K. Rawal said, “Our vision as a leading brand in providing best-in-class electric mobility experiences through cutting edge technology has been demonstrated by our association with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. In view of this, we have not only created a comprehensive roadmap to establish a robust EV ecosystem by providing easy-to-operate vehicles but have also addressed the charging infrastructure challenges towards truly sustainable mobility.”

Coming close on the heels of previous successful launches at other Metro stations in the Capital, the inauguration of last-mile connectivity at Noida is another step forward for both the DMRC and for ETO Motors. With this launch, the total number of Metro stations with last-mile connectivity has been brought to 7 and will be further expanded for a total of 20 stations by the end of December.

The inauguration also highlighted ETO Motors’ philosophy of Environment, Employment & Empowerment, showcasing its efforts at diversity by including women drivers. The initiative is also in line with the Delhi Government earmarking 33% of the 4000 approved e-auto permits for women, bringing financial independence to 1400 women from the NCR.

About ETO Motors: ETO Motors is a 360O electric mobility as a service (eMaaS) provider, providing clean, safe, noise-free shared public transportation for last-mile and intracity operations in the passenger segment and middle-mile & last mile logistics in the cargo segment. ETO Motors has a presence in Metros across Delhi, Nagpur, Hyderabad and Bangalore along with EV charging infrastructure spanning these locations.

About DMRC: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation manages the mass rapid transit for Delhi-NCR and its surrounding satellites, with a strong focus on improving last-mile connectivity and reduced vehicle emissions from shared mobility. Delhi Metro is by far the largest & busiest metro rail system in the country.