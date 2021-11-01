ETO Motors is spearheading the Electric Mobility Revolution at the EV Trade Expo

Hyderabad: ETO Motors’ made its presence felt at Hyderabad’s EV Trade Expo held at Hitex Exhibition Centre, showcasing its strength as a 360o Electric Mobility solution provider by not only being a manufacturer of the vehicles but also as fleet operator and a charging infrastructure provider.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, ETO Motors thrives on its 3E Principles of Environment, Employment and Empowerment working to reduce the carbon footprint, providing employment & empowerment opportunities, ably demonstrating it at the expo.

Chief Guest Shri K. Jagadish Reddy, the Minister for Energy, Govt. of Telangana commended ETO Motors’, a homegrown company for spearheading the electric mobility revolution across the country. He went on to state, “We are extremely happy to see Telangana taking the lead in the Electric Vehicle revolution”. Also in attendance were Guests of Honor Shri Jayesh Rajan, Principal Secretary, IAS (IT & IND), Shri Aravind Kumar, Principal Secretary, IAS (MA & UD), Shri Sunil Sharma, IAS, Special Chief Secretary (Energy), Shri N. Janaiah, VC & Managing Director, TSREDCO, Govt. of Telangana and Mr. Gopalakrishnan VC – Director Automotive Govt of Telangana.

Mr. N.K. Rawal, Managing Director & CEO, ETO Motors said, “We are very happy to launch the OYES (Own Your ETO Scheme) which takes away the hassle of EMIs, loans & Down payments from the drivers, turning them into entrepreneurs, holding to our 3E principle of Employment, Empowerment & Environment.”

As a part of its empowerment principle, ETO Motors’ has innovative schemes to turn drivers into business owners, especially for women, paving the way for financial independence through a steady income – the Own Your ETO Scheme, lauded by stakeholders & visitors alike.

ETO Motors’ vehicles are made for various applications in logistics – including refrigerated trucks, flatbeds, and garbage tippers. The company also works to install robust charging infrastructure, dedicated driver partner networks as well as three & four-wheeler passenger & cargo electric vehicles.

ETO Motors’ brings close to a decade of experience in the EV industry, having been instrumental in setting up 30 MWs of charging infrastructure and a 5MW charging hub at one location. The newest solution made to ease EV charging woes is the Thunder box, an affordable charging point for homes, small businesses, logistics hubs, parking spaces, malls, residential projects & commercial venues was launched during the expo. Thunder box is designed to work with all 2 & 3 wheelers.

Mr. Rajeev YSR, ETO Motors’ VP – Business Development at ETO Motors said, “India has once again proved to be the most exciting automobile market in recent times. By 2030, India is expected to become the 3rd largest automotive market in the world, and the Indian electric vehicle market size is expected to reach an impressive INR 11.42 Lakh Crores in the same period.”

He went on to add, “The electric mobility market is expected to expand significantly till 2030 and we are proud to be spearheading this revolution from Telangana, the go-to destination for all electric vehicle manufacturing & auxiliaries.”