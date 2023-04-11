Euler Motors launches HiLoad EV 2023, sets new industry benchmarks with highest battery capacity and range

New Delhi, April 10, 2023: Euler Motors, an electric vehicle company, today launched its advanced version of HiLoad EV 2023 – with the highest battery pack and range in the 3W cargo segment. The new HiLoad EV 2023 comes with industry highest 13 (12.96) kWh battery pack, 170 km kilometre ARAI certified range (Real RangeTM 100-120 km), and a 30% higher payload capacity (688 kg) and 30% earnings than any other 3W cargo in India.

With the utmost focus on driving partner profitability and cater to the needs of institutional and e-commerce customers, the new HiLoad also offers a load body of 170 cubic feet in addition to an existing 120 cubic feet variant.

Built to carry any kind of payload and across every Indian terrain, HiLoad EV 2023 features several design upgrades to offer a sharper exterior and cutting edge design. These include wider windshields and slider windows for better driver ergonomics, Front fascia upgrades via new halogen headlamps for superior visibility in low-light and foggy conditions. The cabin has been optimized with smoother touch-point finishes along with a backrest for better access to the spare wheel and space utilization.

The existing strong fundamentals of industry-leading 200 mm front disc brakes and the independent drive train allows unparalleled stopping power with an independent axle system that delivers better turning and driving dynamics. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with better suspension and steering control and boasts a 30% increase in tyre width, providing exceptional road grip.

The design improvements also include its overall weight reduction of 30 kg, which adds to higher operational efficiency, and better performance. Complementing the newly designed vehicle, critical software features such as public charging compatibility and remote immobilization have been incorporated.

Commenting on the launch of the new HiLoad , Saurav Kumar, CEO, and Founder, Euler Motors, said, “The success of our first commercial EV, Euler HiLoad EV has been tremendous, and we are thrilled with the positive customer feedback. Building on this momentum, we have introduced an upgraded version, the HiLoad EV 2023, which is built to carry and ride highest payload for the customer and contribute to higher earnings and lower operational costs. We have incorporated intricate design and aesthetic upgrades into the vehicle, all which improve the driver ergonomics, and comfort. We are confident that the advanced version will also strike a lasting chord with existing and new customers across segments and geographies alike.” The Euler 13 kWh battery pack with patented liquid cooling and DC fast charging, is now fully compliant with AIS 156 Amendment III phase 2 norms. On the battery certification, Saurav added, “At Euler Motors, we want to build technologically advanced and safe EVs, and our compliance with AIS 156 Amendment III Phase2 is a testament to this vision. With the most powerful battery pack in the segment in India, we have ensured it is enhanced to provide our customers a safe and reliable EV experience with a focus on mass deployments.”

Bookings for HiLoad EV 2023 are open across three variants – HiLoad PV, HiLoad DV and HiLoad HD.

Euler Motors is currently manufacturing its HiLaod EV 2023 in its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Palwal Haryana. The company intends to deploy over 6000 units in FY 24.