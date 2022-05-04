May 4, 2022: Ecommerce enabler startup, Eunimart marks its 6th year anniversary since its inception in May 2017. Eunimart accelerates profitable organic growth for ecommerce brands by making it easy to sell on multiple sales channels around the world, leveraging a unified SaaS platform, enabling logistics and supply chain networks, and providing a growth-oriented marketing automation platform. Led by founders from INSEAD, IIM-B and ESADE who have led large ecommerce, payments, supply chain companies and have more than 12 startups and 4 successful exits between them, Eunimart is the brainchild of Shayak Mazumder, Founder and CEO, whose experience of leading cross border ecommerce at the Rocket Internet Group across 21 countries led him to the idea of providing businesses with a one-stop solution to manage multiple marketplaces, and the opportunity to reach customers globally.
Eunimart’s technology allows companies to sell in over 100 countries across more than 20 marketplaces, including Amazon, Ebay, Etsy, Shopee, and Lazada among others. Merchants using the Eunimart platform tend to see 2X growth in revenues and a 35% drop in costs in the first year of operations.
Over the course of the past few years, Eunimart has established itself in India and the US, and the team is planning to expand to the Middle East this year. Currently, 250 businesses are using Eunimart’s platform, generating $18mn in GMV growing at 24% month over month.
Speaking on the brand journey, Shayak Mazumder, CEO & Co-Founder, Eunimart shares, “I’m filled with hope as I think of all the amazing things happening recently. From the awesome people to the amazing product, from the changes in the industry to the love from partners; what started off as a vision and a dream has become a reality. It’s no longer just mine and that’s a wonderful thing, because I couldn’t have done this on my own. The last six years have been a rollercoaster ride indeed. The next six years will change the industry and Eunimart will be at the forefront of that movement. That’s what I dream of. Here’s to all of you dreamers, doers, and incredible people. There are no winners or losers when you’re out to impact millions of businesses across the world. We are here to support businesses of all sizes, help communities, and do our part to grow global prosperity. To the future.”
Ms. Archana Shah, COO & Co-Founder, Eunimart said, “I believe very strongly in ethics and people. I know that it’s easy sometimes to just do something without thinking of the consequences. I strongly believe that our actions have consequences and we are responsible for what we leave behind. What makes me so happy is that more often than not, we collectively are the flag bearers of the virtues and ethics that I personally espouse. I am in Eunimart because I understand what impact technology has in changing the world for the better. I want Eunimart to be a force for good and a force for that change. I seek your help in continuing the work for good, in continuing the drive towards a better world. Thank you for being a part of Eunimart’s Journey!”
“2021 was an exciting year of change for Eunimart. We moved the company to the US, completed the TechStars accelerator program in Los Angeles, and launched our US go to market plan. As we look toward the rest of 2022, there are some even more exciting developments on the horizon from new product features to partnerships that will continue to add value to our customers. “says Levi Reed, Co-Founder & Head of Business, USA.