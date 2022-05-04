May 4, 2022: Ecommerce enabler startup, Eunimart marks its 6th year anniversary since its inception in May 2017. Eunimart accelerates profitable organic growth for ecommerce brands by making it easy to sell on multiple sales channels around the world, leveraging a unified SaaS platform, enabling logistics and supply chain networks, and providing a growth-oriented marketing automation platform. Led by founders from INSEAD, IIM-B and ESADE who have led large ecommerce, payments, supply chain companies and have more than 12 startups and 4 successful exits between them, Eunimart is the brainchild of Shayak Mazumder, Founder and CEO, whose experience of leading cross border ecommerce at the Rocket Internet Group across 21 countries led him to the idea of providing businesses with a one-stop solution to manage multiple marketplaces, and the opportunity to reach customers globally.

Eunimart’s technology allows companies to sell in over 100 countries across more than 20 marketplaces, including Amazon, Ebay, Etsy, Shopee, and Lazada among others. Merchants using the Eunimart platform tend to see 2X growth in revenues and a 35% drop in costs in the first year of operations.

Over the course of the past few years, Eunimart has established itself in India and the US, and the team is planning to expand to the Middle East this year. Currently, 250 businesses are using Eunimart’s platform, generating $18mn in GMV growing at 24% month over month.