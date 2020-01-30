Eupheus Learning Brings Global English Assessment Standards to Lucknow Schools Through TOEFL(R) Tests

Lack of global assessment for learners can be an impediment to a young nation like India, where students are assessed on a national level only in grades 10 and 12. Understanding the need, Eupheus Learning, a Delhi-based EdTech start-up, in a strategic collaboration with ETS, the world’s largest non-profit educational measurement organization, has launched the TOEFL Primary® and TOEFL Junior® tests for schools in Lucknow. The company has partnered with City International School (CIS) to establish a Test centres in Lucknow to facilitate the administration of the TOEFL Primary and TOEFL Junior tests, which cater to learners ages 8 and above.

Under this collaboration, Eupheus Learning will also provide a comprehensive bouquet of English-language textbooks, workbooks, reading platform and literature, learning software, interactive story books, and artificial intelligence-based tools to improve grammar for students.

Commenting on the collaboration, Amit Kapoor, co-founder, of Eupheus Learning said, “Almost 3 million students take their 10th- and 12th-grade exams every year and many of them aspire to have a global career. Global assessments like the TOEFL Primary test and the TOEFL Junior test will give these kids a head start in assessing their capabilities early on. We believe, we have found a right partner in CIS in our quest, as the insights received from these assessments will go a long way in grooming our future generation and prepare them to be true global citizens.”

The TOEFL Primary Tests are based on the rich heritage of the TOEFL® test and best practices in English-language testing, are designed for students ages 8+ and measure the English communication skills that provide a foundation for students’ future success.

The TOEFL Junior Tests are for students ages 11+ and are designed to set the right foundation for the successful development of English-language skills. An accurate understanding of students’ English-language abilities will help teachers and parents guide them to reach their full potential.

“We are committed to providing world-class assessment solutions that empower Indian teachers and parents to nurture global competency among their students. English-language skills are very important in reaching this goal. Our collaboration with Eupheus Learning will create the right combination of new-age learning methods and global assessment solutions to fulfil the dreams of students in Lucknow,” said Dr. Sunita Gandhi , Director – City International School, Lucknow