Eureka Digital Celebrates Its 6th Anniversary Of Helping Brands Grow!

Today Eureka Digital Inc. – a company specialized in digital marketing for the healthcare and pharmaceutical field – is now celebrating 6th year of rapid growth and significantly successful campaigns. Since its inception in 2015, Eureka has been serving the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector for digitalizing marketing and communications with patients, caregivers, and HCPs. It has shown continuous progress over the years.

The company has worked with big-name pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Abbott, LEO pharma and others; besides Ministries of Health and WHO. Eureka has expanded powerfully in the MENA region with eyes open to the global market. They provide the whole digital spectrum, including, but limited to social media marketing, online advertising, web design, mob app development, email marketing, video production, search engine optimization, and augmented reality.

Eureka’s staff have reached more than 40 experts, most of which are of medical background like physicians or pharmacists besides designers, animators, creative, digital advertisers, and social media specialists.

Eureka Digital is a digital marketing agency founded in the UK in 2015 with offices in Egypt, Riyadh, and the UAE. In 2020 alone, Eureka has worked with around 30 clients on more than 150 digital projects and campaigns across 9 countries: UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Egypt, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Australia, and South Africa.

For more info : https://eureka-digital.co.uk/