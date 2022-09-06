Euro Pratik launches Decolouvers, a fusion of style and class

The Decolovers collection by Euro Pratik offers a multitude of colours and design options promising rich, subtle, classic as well as sophisticated interiors.

New Delhi, 6th September 2022: Euro Pratik, a pioneer in the lifestyle industry, has launched ‘Decolouvers’, a combination of eco smart panels, mouldings and seamless designer planks. ‘Decolouvers’ comes in a wide range of choices spanning 48 new and innovative designs.

The ‘Decolovers’ product range is a blend of India’s most successful wall panels Decolite and another most trending wall panels Louvers that Euro Pratik had introduced in 2013 and 2018 respectively. A combination of both these exclusive product lines ‘Decolouvers’ boasts an awe-inspiring look and gives a seamless appearance to the interiors.

Mr. Pratik Singhvi, CEO, Euro Pratik said, “We provide industry-leading premium products that empower our valued consumers to fulfil their desires to create bespoke interiors. Our most recent introduction, Decolouvers is truly a groundbreaking innovation that is all set to create a rage in the market. One of the most compelling USPs of this product is that it offers multiple applications providing mesmerizing environs. Also, it is maintenance free hence it enjoys high-demand among the connoisseurs of luxury and elegance.”

The Decolovers range provides various options in terms of maximum applications. All Euro Pratik products are suitable for Retail Showrooms, Offices, Homes, Bedrooms, Kitchens, Bathrooms, Theatres, Restaurants, Studios, Auditoriums, Conference Rooms, Video Conferencing Rooms, Sports Complexes, Night Clubs, Casinos, Museums, Private Suites, Parlours, etc.

Euro Pratik caters to every price point to make sure its customers are never out of options. Delivering to 150+ cities across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, Euro Pratik keeps itself attuned to ever evolving trends and needs of the market.

Priced suitably, ‘Decolouvers’ by Euro Pratik is available pan-India in 8×1 and 9.5×1 feet length, and a wide range of choices for the discerning consumers.