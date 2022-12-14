EuroKids launches a new avatar of the HomeBuddy App

Bangalore, December 14, 2022: One of India’s top preschool networks – EuroKids has rolled out a new and dynamic HomeBuddy App with additional interactive elements to keep parents and children engaged along with physical preschool learning. The updated application will supplement classroom learning at home with a variety of activities, including multimedia videos, worksheets, and daily interactions with strategic screen time to boost learning outcomes through the features Play, See, and Do. With interactive picture talk and audio-visuals, real-time progress tracking, comprehensive and simplified analytics, along with improved gamification, there is much more to explore in the New and Improved HomeBuddy.

Early childhood education is the key to a flying start for every child. According to global research, 90% of a human’s brain development happens before the age of 6 years. From the point a child is born, neural connections begin to form and get stronger over time with everything the young children see and learn. To ensure children learn throughout their day, whether in a classroom setting or at home, EuroKids launched a new avatar of their HomeBuddy App as an extension to classroom learning. Launched in September 2022, the current version of the HomeBuddy App offers various additional advantages to the children and the parents such as a user-friendly interface, structured navigation, multiple device parent login, notifications, and reminders. With over 78000+ children registered on the HomeBuddy App, 92% of parents highly recommend the HomeBuddy App, considering its key advantages. The App also offers complete teacher guidance, makes concepts easy to understand and implement, and enables parents to monitor the performance of their young children.

K V S Seshasai, CEO of, the Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning said, “We are excited to introduce the HomeBuddy App, which will engage children beyond the classroom learning, at home, through the new app anchors – PLAY, SEE and DO. Due to the pandemic, most parents are now comfortable with using technology to provide their children with uninterrupted learning. This app will improve our children’s educational experiences by providing them with an intuitive user interface, structured navigation, enhanced performance, and entertaining activities. With our strong emphasis on #UninterruptedLearning, the app will also make it simple for children to switch from offline to online sessions in case of unforeseen circumstances.”

Parents can access various engaging features on the HomeBuddy App such as:

· Funzone games and activities: These activities help children strengthen their concepts in Maths, Language, and Science. The Audiovisuals section brings alive the world to the child by reinforcing the topics introduced to form a strong learning base.

· The See tab has three sections: Mind, Body, and Soul. These sections help develop the holistic development of the child.

1. Mind includes audio-visuals of the mindful+ program that is interactive and aids in developing positive traits of patience, concentration, and healthy lifelong habits

2. Body includes Yogakids and Eurofit programs that help build mind to muscle strength, enhance mobility and flexibility, and develop concentration and stability

3. Soul includes the EuroMusic which helps children learn and practice skills for social-emotional development, language and literacy, and executive function skills

· Worksheets: Help strengthen and challenge the learned skills

· Do It Yourself (DIY): Activities that give a spark to creativity and imagination

· Parents can also view their child’s accomplishments in school and missed activities in case of absenteeism

· In the Parents’ Corner, there are useful parenting tips to help parents to connect with the teacher, for their children’s progress.

The new HomeBuddy App has created a learning path for enhanced gamification, theme-driven backgrounds, interactive picture talk, a buddy to lead the learning journey, real-time progress tracking, enhanced interactive audio-visuals, and comprehensive yet simplified analytics on the new version.

The HomeBuddy App can be downloaded on iOS and Android mobile phones.

Pic Credit: Adfactors PR