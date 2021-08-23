European beauty brand Guanako and Digital Consultant Niharika Pandey partner to make clean skincare accessible and relatable

Europe-based organic beauty and skin care brand Guanako joined hands with digital business consultant Niharika Pandey to elevate their branding and digital strategy. Brainchild of Theodora Florescu, Guanako was born in 2019 as a solution for the harsh chemicals found in day-to-day personal care products.

Connecting over the mutual love for organic produce and sustainable approach to life, Niharika developed a complete thematic digital base for the brand, giving a 360-degree digital twist to Guanako’s strategy.

The idea was to make green beauty accessible to an extent that consumers have a ready, clean alternative to the toxic, chemical-ridden cosmetics greenwashing people. All elements of the brand, ranging from their website to logo and product designs, have a subtle element of nature symbolised in the form of leaves to capture the essence of the brand.

Another factor about the sustainability element that makes them stand apart is the categorisation. Unlike mainstream beauty websites, their online shop takes a problem-solving approach instead of simply categorising products under ‘skincare’ or ‘hair care’. The entire platform follows a friendly, user-oriented approach towards multi-brand shopping.

Originally from Mumbai and working for over 2 years in Italy now, Niharika strives to retain authenticity of brands while evolving them digitally. “We need brands to feel personal,” she says. “It is important for me to deliver a human touch through my digital products for the brands so that the customers feel like they are in safe hands. The last thing we need in the world of computers and technology is to make everything feel robotic. Computers’ job is to assist humans not to replace us and this is what I help brands achieve through the process of digital transformation.”