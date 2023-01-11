European Space Agency Joins Forces with Euroconsult to Support Budding Space Entrepreneurs

ESA has announced a partnership with Euroconsult to empower entrepreneurship and the development of innovative space solutions. Focusing on European space start-ups incubated in the ESA BIC network, the collaboration will provide incubated companies and alumni with an exclusive rate for market intelligence and insights, as well as valuable networking opportunities, leveraging Euroconsult’s extensive experience across the entire space sector.

Paris, Washington D.C., Montreal, Yokohama, Sydney, January 11, 2023 – The European Space Agency has signed a letter of intent on behalf of its network of business incubation centres to boost its offering for space start-ups with high growth potential, through the provision of market analysis and networking opportunities. Leading global strategy consulting and market intelligence firm Euroconsult, who specialise in the space sector and satellite-enabled verticals, has signed this letter of intent to supply dedicated insight and connection opportunities that aim to enhance knowledge and access to business opportunities for the incubated companies.

ESA Business Incubation Centres (ESA BICs), an initiative launched in 2003 by the European Space Agency’s Technology Transfer Programme Office, have grown to become the largest network of space incubators in Europe. More than 25 Centres have been established to date in some 80 locations across all the ESA Member States, each hosting a selection of young, local companies working within the space sector value chain. Incubated companies can remain on the programme for up to two years before graduating and benefit from funding, coaching, technical advice and a global network of industry and research contacts, with more than 1200 companies making up the prestigious list of alumni/ incubated companies to date.

Euroconsult are set to augment the ESA BIC benefits for both incubated companies and alumni, through a new collaboration that will offer access to industry leading market intelligence reports at a preferred rate. Furthermore, Euroconsult will also deliver a series of webinars, offering valuable insight into multiple segments across the global space value chain, beginning with a dedicated showcase of their much anticipated 2022 Space Economy report.

In addition, the collaboration will provide prominent space sector entrepreneurs with networking opportunities at all of Euroconsult’s events, including the chance to rub shoulders with top level executives from major established space companies at Euroconsult’s flagship annual conference, World Satellite Business Week in Paris.

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher stated, “this partnership between Euroconsult and our Business Incubation Centres emphasizes the priority we give to space commercialisation and to the development of high-potential space startups. Through this partnership, we will complement the technical and market intelligence support we already provide to our BIC startups with additional intelligence and networking opportunities, further supporting them in their journey to scaling-up. This partnership is to be seen in the frame of our ScaleUp programme proposed to European Ministers for subscription in ESA’s next Ministerial Council this November.”

The main objective of the ESA BIC programme is to support entrepreneurs with space-based business ideas, catalysing regional clusters of space related start-ups across Europe. Each ESA BIC is managed locally by organisations that connect the ESA BICs to private industry, academia, research bodies and investment communities within the homegrown space ecosystem, whilst ensuring links to the wider national and international business landscape.

Pacôme Révillon, Chief Executive Officer of Euroconsult, said “We are delighted to announce this exciting partnership and look forward to supporting the European Space Agency and leading space entrepreneurs of tomorrow. Euroconsult’s specialist brand of market intelligence, analysis and insight into the latest trends and opportunities will help to empower entrepreneurship and contribute to the development of innovative commercial space solutions for an industry that continues to go from strength to strength.”

The collaboration between ESA BIC and Euroconsult is set to commence with immediate effect, with the first webinar and the exclusive preview of the 2022 Space Economy report on 19th January.