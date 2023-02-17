EV 2-Wheeler startup Quantum Energy Inaugurates its First EV Showroom in Jodhpur

Jodhpur, February 17, 2023: Quantum Energy, a leading electric vehicle (EV) start-up specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of electric scooters, has inaugurated its first EV showroom in Jodhpur in partnership with Shree Shyam Motors. The showroom incorporates cutting-edge Virtual Reality technology for an online experience and shopping for EV scooters. Quantum Energy’s first-of-its-kind virtual showroom guarantees an in-store purchasing experience, offering interactive features such as a 360-degree view of the product portfolio as well as live customer support.

Praising the team on their vision for green India, honorable Mahanth Shri Hanuman Das Ji Maharaj inaugurated the showroom in the presence of senior officials from Quantum Energy. The 2000 square foot showroom-cum-experience centre is located in the plush location of the city which is opposite Kamla Nehru College, Rai Ka Bagh, Jodhpur. In addition, the EV brand has ambitious plans to open additional 100 + showrooms in multiple locations in the state in the coming months. Currently the brand has its presence in metro cities with 20 showrooms operational .

The showroom promises to offer a high-quality customer experience while displaying a stunning range of vehicles from the brand, including Plasma, Elektron, Milan, and Bziness, which have already been launched in the market and have received positive feedback.

Plasma – powered by a 1500 W motor; top speed 60 km/h; offers a range of 120kms on a single full battery charge

– powered by a 1500 W motor; top speed 60 km/h; offers a range of 120kms on a single full battery charge Elektron – powered by a 1000W motor; top speed 55km/h; offers a range of 80-95kms on a single full battery charge; Price – INR 98385 Ex-showroom, India.

– powered by a 1000W motor; top speed 55km/h; offers a range of 80-95kms on a single full battery charge; Price – INR 98385 Ex-showroom, India. Milan – powered by a 1000W motor; top speed 55km/h; offers a range of 80-95kms on a single full battery charge; Price – INR 96291 Ex-showroom, India.

– powered by a 1000W motor; top speed 55km/h; offers a range of 80-95kms on a single full battery charge; Price – INR 96291 Ex-showroom, India. Bziness – powered by a 1200W motor; top speed 55km/h; offers a range of 80-100kms in different riding modes; Price – INR 103731 Ex-showroom, India.

Speaking on the occasion, Chetana Chukkapalli, Director, Quantum Energy Limited said, “Inspired by the feedback we have garnered for our high-speed scooters, we are super thrilled to unveil our new dealership in the blue city of Jodhpur to assist customers in making the transition to a cleaner, greener, and more cost-effective mobility option. As the EV landscape has progressed, so does our broader action plan as an EV manufacturing company to deliver the most distinctive and memorable experience for our customers in our physical, virtual, and remote selling settings. We are eager and excited to note our customers’ responses as we aim to mark our footprints wider in the city and eventually across the state.”

Abhishek Sehgal, Business Head – North, Quantum Energy Limited said we are on a “ Mission to bring Zero Emission “ in the country and having a expansion plan to open 100 + Dealer Network in Rajasthan State at the end of financial Year .

Quantum Energy brings advanced technology into India with its in-house design, development, and manufacturing capabilities under the Make in India initiative. It is backed by the esteemed Kusalava group, which has been in the automotive industry for the past 50 years. The company’s R&D and manufacturing facilities are located in Hyderabad, Telangana. The startup is on a mission to play a major role in electrifying the two-wheeler fleet with ‘Made in India’ products, as well as to minimize the carbon footprint and make India a cleaner and greener place for future generations.