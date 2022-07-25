EV Cosmos launches EV charging station in collaboration with Parameter Engineering Projects…

July 2022, National : EV Cosmos, a leading electric vehicle charging solution provider across India, has installed the EV charging station at The Orchid Hotel near Mumbai Airport. The fast charging facility has been inaugurated in collaboration with Parameter Engineering Projects, Ahmedabad. The EV station project is accessible to both hotel’s guests and any electric vehicle users that may be traveling near to the airport.

The venture focuses to build a sustainable EV ecosystem in India by offering best EV charging solutions that are easy to access for every individual. When it comes to the adoption of EV in the hospitality industry, it has always been at the forefront of providing the best services and facilities. EV is the future of mobility that provides clean and green technologies for a sustainable future.

Commenting on setting up the station, Mr. Pramod Geetey, Managing Director, EV Cosmos said, “We’re thrilled to announce the establishment of our new fast charging station at The Orchid Hotel. As people are more likely to turn to the EV’s nowadays, they are taking EVs on long route vacations thus also looking for an ideal place to charge their electric vehicles. A charging station installation at Hotels is not only a mode of generating revenue for the Hotel owners but the initiative also makes their hotels more attractive as well as encourages guests to return.” On the successful installation of the EV charging station Mr. Amitabh Shivpuri, Director of EV Cosmos, said, “EV charging stations at hotels will become a trend in the near future and guests would prefer hotels with charging options. With the future trend, hotels will be able to demonstrate their dedication to sustainability and their initiative toward a greener business model.” “We at EV Cosmos continuously adding intelligent EV charging stations to the Hotels, apartments, residents, and, Hospitals to encourage people to move towards a more eco-friendly society,” he further added.

EV Cosmos is the end to end complete charging solution provider company with PAN India presence.