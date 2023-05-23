Ev2 Ventures Recognized as “Investor of the Year – Clean Tech & EV Space” at Wolf Den Investors Summit 2023

Mumbai, May 23, 2023: Ev2 Ventures, one of India’s pioneering smart mobility-focused venture funds, has been honoured with the prestigious title of “Investor of the Year – Clean Tech & EV Space” by the Chief Guests Mr. Pradeep Peshkar, Member, National Board for MSME and Mr Ajay Thakur, Head, BSE SME & Start-ups at the Wolf Den Investors Summit 2023, held in Mumbai.

The event, which took place on May 20, showcased Ev2 Ventures‘ significant contributions to the clean tech and electric vehicle (EV) sectors in India. The Wolf Den Investors Summit 2023 witnessed the presence of esteemed industry leaders, investors, and experts from various sectors.

Karan Mittal, Partner at Ev2 Ventures, shared his excitement about receiving the “Investor of the Year” recognition, stating, ” It is truly an honour to be recognized as the ‘Investor of the Year‘ in the Clean Tech & EV Space. This endorsement further validates the impact and potential of Ev2 Ventures‘ investments across the smart mobility sector. We are immensely grateful towards Mr Pradeep Peshkar and Mr Ajay Thakur for his support and encouragement, as well as Wolf Den Investors Summit 2023 for this recognition. This award should further motivate our team as well as our portfolio companies to continue driving innovation and positive change in India’s clean tech and electric vehicle ecosystem.” he further emphasized.

Through the Wolf Den Investors Summit 2023, Wolf Den intends to provide a platform for the best minds in start-ups, growth stage businesses, investors, mentors and Ecosystem players around the world to collaborate and invest in the funding endeavour to grow the Indian start-up ecosystem.

Ev2 Ventures is an India-focused smart mobility fund that is dedicated to investing for impact across the smart mobility segment, including Electric Vehicles and its ecosystem, Logistics and Transportation Tech, Agri-supply chain, Micro-Mobility, Warehousing Technology, Finance and Aftermarkets. We firmly believe in the transformative power of smart mobility and are committed to supporting innovative start-ups in India across this ecosystem.