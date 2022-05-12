Evenflow and Unicommerce enter into a strategic partnership to strengthen supply chain and streamline operations

Evenflow will be using Unicommerce’s order management and warehouse management solutions

New Delhi, 12th May 2022: Evenflow Brands (Evenflow), an e-commerce roll-up, has partnered with Unicommerce to deploy supply chain SaaS solutions for all their brands. The company continues to acquire multiple brands and plans to deploy the best-in-class technology to streamline operations for its digital brand portfolio.

Evenflow has incorporated Unicommerce’s order management and warehouse management solution for its nine brands and will keep adding more digital-first companies as it continues to expand its brand portfolio. Some of the brands that Evenflow is managing through Unicommerce are BabyPro, Rusabl, Vifitkit, Senego, Rolid, among others. The company is currently managing its multiple wareshouses located across the country. Unicommerce’s technology will enable Evenflow to streamline its supply chain leading to improved warehouse efficiency and automated order processing to ensure on-time and faster deliveries. Evenflow has brands across sports & fitness, baby care, home & kitchen, garden & outdoors and daily sustainable products, where Unicommerce’s solutions make for a perfect fit.

Unicommerce’s supply-chain SaaS platform will assist Evenflow in elevating the post-purchase experience and bring operational efficiency to achieve cost optimization. Speaking about the partnership, Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce, said, “Evenflow has a promising future and they have managed to onboard several great brands in a very short timeframe. We are glad to partner with them and become a part of their growth journey. Our sector agnostic order management and warehouse management solutions are a perfect fit for Evenflow as they continue to add brands from different segments and expand operations across India. We are confident that this partnership will empower Evenflow to achieve business efficiency.”

Speaking on the partnership Utsav Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO Evenflow, said “We are in the business of identifying great products and building them into digital brands of tomorrow. We believe that technology will play a pivotal role in our growth and we are excited to have Unicommerce as our supply chain technology solution platform. They have a proven track record of helping companies in their growth journey and we are sure that their solution will also enable us in centralizing some important tasks of our supply chain.”

The Unicommerce solution offers more than 150 hassle-free integrations, including global marketplaces, website platforms, logistics providers, ERP, and POS systems. The tech-enabled supply chain management provider processes 1 million daily transactions amounting to annual GMV of USD 5 billion.