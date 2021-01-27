Event Industry’s biggest Cricket League, Sanaa ECube Premier League—Season 5 begins

Hyderabad…… Event Industry’s biggest Cricket League, Sanaa ECube Premier League—Season 5 kicks off here in the city today at Vijay Anand Cricket Ground, near Shivrampally.

It is a limited 15 over league

The inaugural match was held between Team Page 3 Panthers and Flying Horse Champions. Team Page 3 Panthers won the toss and elected to field first. Flying Horse Champions made 91 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. In reply Team Page Panthers reached the target in just 9.3 overs. The opening pair Ranjan and Annam Sai put up an impressive partnership. Ranjan scored half century and caught out. Annam Sai who clinched four wickets for 24 runs declared Man of the Match.

The second match was held between Deccan Strikers and Rocky Rizers11 and Deccan Strikers won defeating Rocky Rizers 11. They reached the target 77 for 8 wickets set by Rocky Rizers11 in just 9.4 overs. Deccan Strikers won by 7 wickets. Sai of the winning team scored the highest 39 runs and Harjeet took 3 wickets for 16 runs and led their team victorious. Sai adjudged as the player of the match.

The 3rd match was played between Flying Horse Champions and Alankrita Knight Riders. Flying Horse Champions recovered from their defeat with Team Page 3 Panthers in the morning and gave the fittest reply to Alankrita Knight Riders target of 102 for 8 in just 14.2 overs and put up the total of 105 for the loss of 4 wickets. They won the match by 6 wickets. Mohd Rasheed of Flying Horse Champions who took three wickets for 24 runs was declared player of the match

The four 4 day league will conclude with finals on 29th January.

Sanaa E Cube Premier League is organized by the Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI) is a representative body of the Events, Exhibitions and Entertainment Entrepreneurs in Telangana, informed Ms. Rakhi Kankaria, and President

E-Cube Premier League (EPL) is Indian Event Industry’s well known and annual flagship event. Four successful events are conducted so far. E-Cube Premier League is the only one of its kind league in the entire event industry in India. It features six teams who will vie for the title.

The players are event professionals who include Event Managers, Wedding Planners, Performers, Suppliers, Caterers, Light and Sound professionals, anchors etc and others.

Total six teams are participating in the Season 5 of the League. They include: Team Page3 Panthers, Deccan Strikers, Rocky Rizers11, NM Page 3 Warriors, Alankrita Night Riders, Flying Horse Champions. Jerseys of all the teams were also unveiled.

The six teams will play ten matches to decide the Champion on the finals to be held on the last day. The Champion will walk away with prize money of Rs 1 lakh, according to Neeraj Thakur, General Secretary of TCEI.

The league is featuring over 90 players. There is one woman player in each team. And it is mandatory that the woman player needs to bat and bowl. This is to encourage more women event professionals to play cricket.

The players were auctioned on the lines of IPL.

Scores

Match-1

Team Page 3 Panthers vs Flying Horse Champions: 92/3(9.3 overs) Vs 91/9(15 overs)

Match-2

Deccan Strikers vs Rocky Rizers 11: 78/3(9.4 overs) vs 77/8(15 overs)

Match 3

Flying Horse Champions vs Alankrita Knight Riders vs: 105/4 (14.2 overs) vs 102/8(15 overs)