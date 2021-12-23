Eventoss: 53 Café House ready to cheer up this New Year’s eve

Eventoss Entertainment to host rounds of events at its only open café, 53 Café House delving away from the city chaos. Series of events beginning December 24, 2021, until New Year’s Eve is planned to be hosted with great pomp and show. The magic week will definitely mesmerize you with its aura and commemorative expression.

Here you go, with the Event calendar:

24th December – Khula Manch (Open Mic)

The event is all about giving the hidden talent a limelight. 10 artist gets a chance to perform in front of live audience under the category: – Rap, standup comedy and poetry.

25th December – Christmas Gala

A night full of Christmas vibes.

26th December – Live Music Night

27th December – 53 Talkies

28th December – 53 Anadmela

30th December – 53 Unplugged

Amidst the confined café life in the capital, 53 Café House the much revered, an open café in the pivots of the capital city cheers the city with its ultimate glancing sheer lightning, and its charismatic luster. Whether you go there for coffee, Snacks, reading, or anything and everything in-between 53 Café House covers it all. The venue offers a selection of food and beverages in an open environment that seamlessly takes guests from a tiresome boring environment to a cherishing restful and relaxed environment. Founder & CEO Syed Aabish Hassan told Event across the World faced the burnt during the gloomy pandemic days that is still recuperating to the early stage. But we are here to cheer the city with lights, love & greetings for a new start. The sky during twilight is always mesmerizing but eating your favorite snacks with chai on the bean bags with a good book and soothing music, ascetic lightings, and decors makes the ambiance captivating for the visitors with the cold breeze as the cherry on the cake. During winters the beauty of the place is only amplified with a bonfire.