Eventoss acquires a spot for the wedding and event

Eventoss, a 360-degree Entertainment & Marketing Communication company based in Patna with its expansion in the metro cities acquired a spot with the name 53 Open Court in the most prime location of the City. Eventoss released its latest property to a restricted audience comprising of team and friends, in advance of a full launch to be scheduled in the New Year.

The venue owned and run by the Team Eventoss is presumed to be a leading venue sourcing platform in the city. Situated at 53, Patliputra Colony makes it a perfect spot for all genres of corporate and wedding events. Occupying a 12000 sq. ft. open area, a luxurious high-grade stay is also easily accessible to the visitors. The venue guarantees customized décor planning as per the client’s desire. It has ample free spacious parking with full protection in a guarded environment.

On the occasion, the Founder & CEO of Eventoss Entertainment Mr Syed Aabish Hassan said, “Over the past 10 years Eventoss has transformed into an agency that truly believes in overcoming the unruly experiences of the event Industry through its determined efforts.” He also intimated of a big launch which is awaited to be celebrated in the early New Year.