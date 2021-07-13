Eventoss convokes 11 years of success: An agency with endless possibilities

Eventoss honors its 11th Foundation Day celebrated with team & associates. Over the years Eventoss has grown in size and stature. The young agile company has evolved to offer a diverse set of services that comprise Marketing, Entertainment & Communication functional requirements for its leading clients.

To mark the day with great cheer, the company conducted a small inter-action of the team members with some close associates to understand the need for becoming market-ready and ratiocinate the fast-changing business environment in the shadow COVID pandemic.

Starting in the year 2010 with a team of just 4 people, Eventoss today employs more than 30. The company started against the backdrop of a high-end resource crunch in the semi-urban area of Patna with very few scanty clients, failing several times, constantly struggling with rigid vendors. But their belief in the tagline “Say hello to endless Possibilities” helped them explore innovative solutions leading to collaboration with global companies including Bharti Infratel limited, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd, State Bank Of India, Dainik Bhaskar, Indian Oil Corporations limited, and many government projects.

Formerly, initiated as an Event Agency that later transformed into a full-fledged creative agency with its expansion from the State Capital to the National Capital and across.

“Organizing event was an organic process that involved the engagement of the customers with the company by aligning with company culture which could be achieved by employing tools like stories, images, influencers, etc. It was a process where organizations addressed branding by harnessing event as the marketing strategies and tools.” Says the Founder of Eventoss, Syed Aabish Hassan.

He later added new dimensions that he is looking forward to inflating newer business possibilities in the COVID era. Lately, after diving deep into the hospitality and Restro business. Starring at the current gloomy world, the organization aims to dive into Medical Equipment trading under the name Medix Plus Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Financial Services and Investment fund management under the name Money Minters Investments Pvt. Ltd. Additionally, He also shared his plan to kick-off a short event management course under Educatuss Career & Learning Institute. Also, one of the bigger announcements made by the Founder was the launch of a web news portal to leverage knowledge on developing economies & businesses under the brand The Story Now.