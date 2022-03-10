Eventoss observes International Women’s Day 2022

Patna: Eventoss Entertainment celebrated International Women’s Day, observed on 8th March at its own prime venue the 53 Café House. The event marked the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women in the contemporary world. The event was presided solely by the women employees of the organization and cheered around their annual achievements at all fronts. The ceremony commenced with a cake-cutting celebration, continued to last longer with numerous women-centric plays that keenly invited women across the city to participate in the prepossessed events of the day. Also, a self-defence session was delivered by the black belt certified professionals to build awareness and confidence among the women population. Further, an astounding flash mob was performed by the artists that rallied the audience on the large.

International Women’s Day, celebrated since 1911, has become a day for brands to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women while speaking out against inequities including gender-based violence and workplace discrimination.