Evera Cabs partners with GMR to provide EV cab services at IGI Airport

New Delhi, 17 December 2022: Evera Cabs- an EV cab service provider, recently partnered with GMR to start its EV cab services at Terminal 3, IGI Airport. With the aim to build a greener tomorrow, the company will be plying with brand new cars, available round the clock. The company has also partnered with MakeMyTrip (MMT) to book their cabs from IGI airport to around the city.

Expanding its services, Evera has been provided a dedicated booth for its EV cabs at Terminal 3 and can be booked through a walk-in booth booking at Level 2, MCLP, IGI Airport. Customers can book their cabs by its completely serviceable Evera App (available on both android and iOS) and MakeMyTrip (MMT) users can also book their cabs from IGI airport to the city. The airport assured services to be included everywhere for the Evera app.

The company’s unique app-based taxi service not only gets customers from Point A to Point B but also contributes for the greater good of the planet. Evera has already been providing its EV cab facilities to the cooperate businesses. As a result, their journey gives off no emissions and helps reduce the carbon footprint one journey at a time. Meanwhile, in the B2B sector, the company is looking to expand its corporate along with its partners such as Orix and Carzonrent among others. India’s auto major Tata Motors has recently signed an agreement with Evera to deliver 2000 EV cars.

Commenting on the latest development Mr. Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder, Evera Cabs said “We are excited to partner with GMR to provide our cab services at IGI Airport. Evera has always been an environment conscious brand which is accelerating the transition to sustainable transportation for the masses. We are committed to provide zero-emission mobility for a cleaner and sustainable environment. We thrive to expand our services globally in a bid to combat climate change and reduce the carbon footprints while enhancing the user experience for customers. Currently, Evera operates its services across Delhi-NCR and planning to expand its operations pan-India to build nation’s biggest app-based EV cab network.”

Evera ensures the comfort and ease of its customers as well as safety and security. The company also emphasizes well-mannered & specially trained drivers, and clean interiors. In a short span, the brand has clocked eight million green KMs across Delhi NCR with the highest per-employee revenue earned in this segment in India.

