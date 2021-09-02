Everrati Reveals Its Latest Redefined Icon: The Electrified Land Rover Series IIA

1st September 2021: Everrati Automotive Limited (Everrati™), a leading technology company specialising in the redefining and futureproofing of automotive icons through the integration of the very latest electric vehicle (EV) powertrains, today reveals its latest addition to its line-up: an electric version of the Land Rover Series IIA, a zero-emission utilitarian vehicle for the 21st century.

A genuine British icon, the Land Rover Series IIA is renowned as one of the most accomplished

off-road vehicles ever made since its conception 60 years ago. As the brainchild of celebrated automotive designer Maurice Wilks, the Series IIA set a benchmark as the world’s first

four-wheel-drive vehicle available to the public.

Incorporating a brand-new EV powertrain, uniquely designed and developed at Everrati’s base in Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire, the company’s expert team of specialists work together to meticulously restore the Series IIA body and chassis, which has been sourced for both its originality and exemplary condition, pairing the fully rebuilt vehicle with an advanced electric powertrain.

Justin Lunny, Founder & CEO of Everrati Automotive Limited, comments: “With the unveiling of an electric version of the legendary Land Rover Series IIA, we are continuing to deliver on Everrati’s mission, which is to craft cutting-edge, capable, highly desirable and sustainable cars, each with the soul of an icon. To do so requires unparalleled attention to detail and technical proficiency, with one eye on ensuring our iconic cars meet 21st century demands, and the other on safeguarding a vehicle’s original character and DNA – both dynamically and aesthetically.”

Everrati’s first redefined off-road icon will make its public debut at Concours of Elegance as part of the Bridge of Weir enclosure, at Hampton Court Palace from the 3rd- 5th September.

Fortifying the fundamentals

Land Rovers are synonymous with ruggedness and dependability, therefore maintaining the structural integrity of the electrified Series IIA forms the foundation of Everrati’s restoration process.

Once each component has been carefully removed from the donor car, including all bodywork, powertrain and interior parts, the car’s chassis and bulkhead are galvanised and coated in a protective zinc process to prevent future corrosion from the elements.

Customisation is key

True to the limitless functionality and nature of the original vehicle, Everrati’s electrified and futureproofed Series IIA is available in both modern canvas or traditional canvas soft-tops and safari hard top format. The wheels have been upgraded and are available in a range of colours, all are fitted with Michelin tyres, selected for performance and durability.

Go-anywhere, zero-emission abilities

Central to the vehicle’s evolution into an electrified 21st-century off-roader is the conscientious and detailed integration of a new, yet fully reversible, sustainable electric powertrain. CAD-designed and optimised to ensure seamless incorporation, the state-of-the-art 60kWh battery pack features advanced battery management and temperature control. The power output of 150bhp and 300Nm of torque reinvigorates the car’s original character.

Coupled with a true zero-emission range of up to 125 miles, the electric Series IIA offers both two and four-wheel-drive modes, as well as hi/low ranges for optimised traction and dynamic ability dependent on the driving environment, ensuring the car’s original access all areas capacity endures. Power steering and braking allow for a more accessible driving experience, whilst preserving and updating the feel of the Series IIA’s original controls.

Delivering comforts both on and off-road

The cabin has also been redefined and subtly upgraded to modern standards with a host of new additions to enhance driver comfort and convenience.

Heated front seats trimmed in fine, sustainable automotive leather supplied by Scotland’s Bridge of Weir – not only noted for being of the highest quality but also the world’s lowest carbon intensity automotive leather further adding to Everrati’s overall sustainability mission. This provides the driver and front passenger with an exceptionally comfortable environment. Fine automotive leather continues through to the rear bench seats, featuring front and rear lap belts for all passengers that can even be heated if required.

And no Series IIA is complete without a central Cubby Box for additional interior storage capacity.