Every child’s first Icon – MOM Gift the De Beers Forevermark Icon Collection to mark that special moment

Bangalore, May 2021- A mother and her child’s bond is precious, timeless, forever as symbolic as a diamond. A mother instinctively knows what her child needs: inspiration, courage, resilience, encouragement and bundles of love! This Mother’s Day, present the De Beers Forevermark Icon™ Collection crafted with genuine and natural diamonds to your mom, as a reminder to all that she is.

The classic yet contemporary design is crafted to complement this era’s modern on-the-go moms who lead by example. Representing the brilliance of the stars in the night sky, the Forevermark Icon™ collection is perfect for those seeking to capture a significant moment. Crafted to maximise the radiance of the beautiful, rare diamond at its heart, the selection of rings, earrings, bangles and pendants available in plain gold or with the added allure of pavé-set diamonds. A reminder to your mother to always embrace who she is, what she does and to celebrate her inner radiance. Each piece within this symbolic collection can be worn on its own or layered with other favourite pieces to create a statement every day.

The De Beers Forevermark Icon™ collection is a celebration of iconic mothers with a unique sense of self. These pieces exhibit timeless luxury and elegance, making this collection the perfect accessory for every milestone in one’s life. The De Beers Forever mark’s unique inscription number on each diamond is an assurance of their exceptional standards of beauty and rarity, and that each one of the brand’s diamonds is responsibly sourced.