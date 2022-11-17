Evnia, a New Range of Philips Monitors to Reinvent the Rules of Gaming

Dubai, UAE. 17th November 2022 – The gaming industry has come a long way. From its simple, two-dimensional debut in the 1970s and 80s, gaming has kept pace with the rapid evolution of digital technology, rising to become not just a form of entertainment but a truly immersive sensorial experience with uniquely powerful appeals. Increasingly, modern gamers expect a brand that reflects the diversity of their tastes and desires while their identities are embraced. In light of this, MMD, the leading display specialist and brand license partner for Philips monitors, is delighted to announce the launch of Evnia.

One voice for all

The word Evnia (Greek: Εύνοια) consists of eu (good) and nous (mind), which literally means “well mind” and “smart thinking”. Evnia is used as a word to show interest to support and protect someone or something. It’s often used in the context of luck. Everyone can be a gamer, and Evnia, true to the name, supports the joy of gaming for all.

The definition of a typical gamer is more diverse than ever – however, the stereotype that gaming is only for teenagers is still the norm. The need for a welcoming community required a brand that could embrace every gamer, making them feel truly part of the group. Starting from its unique design, Evnia differentiates from the crowd of spec-only-driven aggressive models, bringing back the joy and fun of gaming, keeping emotional benefits at the core.

“Philips Monitors believes that the joy of gaming should be accessible to everyone. Our goal for Evnia is to provide today’s gamers, in all their diversity, with the monitors and accessories they need to get the most enjoyment out of every gaming session, whether in terms of performance, graphics, or overall user experience. Evnia, true to the name, encourages gamers to bring their most genuine selves to their sessions and to reconnect with the original purpose of gaming.” -Carol Anne Dias, Sales Director Middle East & Africa at Philips Monitor.

The Evnia range reflects its mantra: “Reinvent the rules”. Far from the known gaming stereotype, Evnia adds freshness, premium and elegance to the mixture. From product lines to Ambiglow lights, it prioritizes emotional benefits as well as technical advantages. The sophisticated design fits every environment, being a perfect addition to the furnishing of a casual gamer lounge or a proper PC gaming set-up.

First model available: Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV

Philips Evnia monitors are every gamer’s dream come true. The range’s stylish design will match any interior décor, while its generous displays invite gamers to get into the game. The first Evnia model to be released, the curved Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV monitor, ensures an almost cinematic experience with UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 resolution and HDR 1400. The monitor’s mini-LED backlighting with 1,152 zones allows enhanced control of the lighting and contrast ratio for deeper blacks and brighter whites. Ambiglow adds to an all-around immersion in the game. The visual performance is matched by its gaming features – With a 165Hz refresh rate, ultra-low input lag, and Adaptive-Sync, even the most action-packed games are sure to be smooth and fluid.

Comfort is always a priority for Philips Monitors, and the Evnia range is no exception. The Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV offers great flexibility with complete connectivity of USB-C ports as well as KVM and height-adjustable stand to adapt to users’ preferences and ensure gaming sessions that are a pleasure for the mind and the body.

The Evnia monitors range starting with this launch will see in the future further performance-driven products with models: 42M2N8900 (42” OLED flat screen), 34M2C8600 (34” QD OLED curved screen) and 27M2C5500W (27” VA curved screen).

Join us in the new era of gaming.

Pricing and availability

The Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV will be available for purchase from 2023 onward.