Evolve Back celebrates the second edition of its cultural art camp, Art Shastra

India, 19th May, 2023 : Evolve Back Resorts, a chain of boutique luxury resorts in India, recently hosted its second edition of Art Shastra, a celebration of artistic masterpieces inspired by the beauty of natural surroundings, at Evolve Back Chikkana Halli Estate, Coorg, Karnataka. The art camp hosted twenty prominent artists from across the country to showcase their impressive collection of artworks on canvas embodying the essence of art and culture surrounding the resort.

Artist Atin Basak painting at Art Shastra

With its carefully curated array of stunning artworks on display from 1st to 6th April, the Art Shastra was a visual feast delving into the unique art techniques and forms defining the creative processes of some of India’s most talented artists who came together to deliberate on the current state of modern day contemporary art. Artists like S.G. Vasudev, Sipra Bhattacharya, Vasundhara Tewari, Atin Basak and Rameshwar Broota among 15 other celebrated artists, created stellar acrylic and oil-based masterpieces revolving around Evolve Back’s philosophy of ‘Spirit of the land’.

The second edition of Art Shastra was open to all guests, art enthusiasts and connoisseurs present to witness as the artists tried to capture the spirit of the art and culture surrounding them on canvas, which will later be added to Evolve Back’s private art collection.

“The successful completion of the second edition of Evolve Back’s Art Shastra is a testament to our undying commitment for making art and culture an intrinsic part of life across all our resorts,“ said Mr. Jose Ramapuram, Director of Marketing, Evolve Back. “ Art and culture have always been central to the Evolve Back experience and Art Shastra was a natural extension of the same. It has been a privilege to provide such noteworthy artists with a space where they could explore their artistic abilities and express the cultural beauty around them on canvas. We look forward to nurturing and celebrating the richness of our diverse heritage through many more such timeless creations in the years to come.”

“I am extremely delighted to be associated with the second edition of Evolve Back’s Art Shastra. It is a fantastic initiative on their part to preserve the artistic talents of Indian contemporary artists and provide them with a platform to display their work,” said S.G. Vasudev, a celebrated Indian painter and a founder member of the Cholamandal artists village in Chennai. He added, “All the artists really enjoyed creating their pieces at the beautiful resort. Some of the experiences, like the bird watching tour, at Evolve Back’s Chikkanahalli Estate also gave us a chance to connect better with our surroundings which in turn inspired our creative work.”

The first-ever Art Shastra was held back in 2016 at Evolve Back’s Kamalapura Palace at Hampi, where artists presented their work live to the visitors and spoke about art thoroughly. Art Shastra is a unique collaboration that brings together some of India’s most celebrated masters at Evolve Back’s enchanting locales to produce works of inspired art. It showcases Evolve Back’s private art collection, the artists and the stories behind the canvas.