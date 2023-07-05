Evolve Back Hampi has been selected as the Official Venue partner for hosting the Third Culture Working Group and the Third G20 Sherpa meetings ahead of the 18th G20 Summit

July 05, 2023: The Evolve Back Kamalapura Palace in Hampi has been selected as the official venue partner for hosting the G20 members for the highly anticipated Third G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) and the Third G20 Sherpa meetings. Scheduled to be held between the 9th to 16th of July 2023, the meetings will serve as a precursor to the 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the Group of Twenty (G20) in September at New Delhi.

Known as the premier international forum for economic cooperation and decision-making, the G20 Summit attracts world leaders, policymakers, and renowned dignitaries from across the globe. The six-day gathering of over 50 Sherpas and more than 200 international delegates will hold multilateral discussions under the Ministry of Culture‘s and External Affairs’ stewardship. Evolve Back being selected as the official venue and accommodation partner for these two prestigious events ahead of the Summit cements its reputation as an iconic Indian destination for experiencing luxury, culture, and hospitality.

Set to take place in Hampi – the erstwhile capital of the Vijayanagar Empire; the meetings will include a Gala Night & Dinner catered by Evolve Back against the serene backdrop of the renowned Vijaya Vittala Temple.

“We are honored that Evolve Back Kamalapura Palace, Hampi, is selected as the official Venue Partner for two prestigious events preceding the G20 Summit. This is a testament to our commitment towards extending the warmth associated with Indian hospitality and creating memorable experiences for our guests while fostering cultural exchanges amidst Hampi‘s rich cultural heritage,” said Mr. George Ramapuram, Managing Director, Evolve Back Resorts. “We are delighted to welcome the esteemed leaders and delegates from across the world to experience the specially curated immersive experiences that Evolve Back offers. We look forward to representing the rich cultural heritage of our country with utmost pride and excellence,” he added.

Set amidst a rugged boulder-strewn forested landscape, the Evolve Back Kamalapura Palace, Hampi, is designed to highlight the grandeur of what was once referred to as “the best-provided city in the world”. The property’s blend of cultural heritage and royal elegance makes Evolve Back, Hampi, ideal for hosting prestigious events like the G20 pre-summit meeting.