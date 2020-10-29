Evolve Digitas announces acquisition of a Gurugram based creative hot-shop, Thinking Folks

Evolve Digitas, a leading Digital & Design Company announced the acquisition of Thinking Folks, a creative hot-shop in Gurugram.

The all share swap deal will see Evolve Digitas strengthen its creative and design team looking to consult & service global clients. In order to realise Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the company is planning a global Center of Excellence in India to service global e-commerce clients with an in-house product.

Speaking on the occasion, Aparna Gupta, Managing Director, Evolve Digitas said, “Evolve Digitas has been rapidly scaling up for the past 2 years with a growing digital footprint globally. A testament to the dynamic approach and value we bring to them. Thinking Folks getting onboard we will accelerate further and continue to partner in the business growth of our clients’ businesses.”

Evolve Digitas offers us the synergy that will catapult us ‘together’ into a global orbit delivering high-performance e-commerce solutions to businesses and adding to their growth”, said Ratan Kumar, CEO

Thinking Folks. Ratan Kumar comes with close to two decades of experience in leading agencies like Hakuhodo, Vyas Giannetti and Leo Burnett Orchard. Evolve Digitas has been steadily and rapidly scaling up its momentum and agility. It has attained new businesses in 2020 by consulting several prestigious clients globally and locally, to its portfolio.

“This acknowledgement inspires us to continue to put out our best in all we do, every day. We are absolutely elated with this acquisition. May we all continue to break glass ceilings and achieve greatness“, said Aparna Gupta.

Evolve Digitas has been ranked 10th among top digital agencies in the world for 2020 by Design Rush.