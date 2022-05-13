EVTRIC Motors reaches the milestone of 100 Dealerships pan India

Pune, May 13, 2022: EVTRIC Motors is one of the leading brands in the world of electric two-wheeler industry in India. The company is on a full-throttle as it has reached the incredible milestone of 100+ dealerships all across India in just a span of 6 months. The achievement has received not only a lot of admiration but at the same time, it has set a solid benchmark for its competitors.

Currently, EVTRIC Scooters are available in states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, West Bengal and Bihar. The brand has a considerable presence of dealerships in Tire II and Tier III markets and even in the most interior parts of the country. It marks the presence in cities beyond metro cities like Agra, Varanasi, Aligarh, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Surat etc.

“Despite COVID-19 pandemic forcing globally integrated automotive industry to pump the brakes hard, our brand with the sincere efforts of our employees has slowly weaved a strong network in almost every important state and city of India,” said Mr. Manoj Patil- Founder and MD EVTRIC Motors.

The brand is offering 7 different EV two-wheelers with sleek designs and cutting edge technology which caters to the different needs and requirements of its customers. EVTRIC scooters are getting customer confidence for its quality product as a brand that has an in-house robotic welding chassis manufacturing and building and on the path to achieving 100% made in India product. EVTRIC Ride is the customer’s first go preference as it’s currently the company’s highest-selling model.

Currently, Maharashtra and Karnataka are the two states which contribute to the maximum sales for EVTRIC Motors and their success story. By the end of the year 2022, as a test of its commitment, EVTRIC Motors is on a mission to accelerate its target from 110 to 350 dealers across India with a special focus to expand more through East India and South Indian states in Phase II.

EVTRIC Motors are spreading its wings as the fluctuations in oil rates are adding to its market share and what adds a feather to the company’s cap is the desirable fact that its products are not just iCAt approved but in an era when the focus of the customers is back on ‘Make in India’, the company promises to fulfil it.