EVTRIC Motors unveils 3 Products in in two-wheeler high speed category at EV India Expo 2021

Noida, 24 December 2021: EVTRIC Motors – a new venture in electric vehicle space, showcased three electric two-wheelers in high speed category- EVTRIC Rise(Motorcycle), EVTRIC Mighty (Scooter) and EVTRIC Ride Pro (Scooter) at the EV India Expo 2021 held at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida. The brand presented an array of spectacular offerings on the esteemed stage of EV expo, and received huge admiration from the visitors for its cutting edge- technology packed with elegant design. All in all, the display was an end-to-end line-up of high speed, well-powered two-wheelers setting the bar at par with ICE counterparts.

EVTRIC Rise -The high speed motorcycle is the first electric motorcycle by the brand, that flaunts an elegant style along with a high-end technology. Considering that to a lot of users charging has been an intriguing factor, the brand has equipped the bike with a 3.0 KWH Lithium-ion, detachable battery thus, ensuring charging convenience. The bike shall clock a top speed of 100 kmph and is capable of running for over 120 kms on a single charge.

EVTRIC Mighty- The high speed scooter by the brand offers a mix of bling and comfort to the riders. It easily reaches a maximum speed of 70 kmph, and can run for 90 kms on a single full charge.

EVTRIC Ride Pro- Another high speed e-scooter unveiled by EVTRIC is a high-end model in the showcase that reaches a top speed of 75 kmph, offering a range of 90 kms. EVTRIC Ride Pro is the advanced version of the previously launched EVTRIC Ride scooter by the brand that had entered the market in August this year.

Commenting on EVTRIC’s participation, Mr. Manoj Patil, Founder & MD, EVTRIC Motors“ The entire EVTRIC team has been putting a lot of efforts to offer quality products that raise the bars in the EV two-wheeler industry in India. This EV India Expo 2021 provided us with the perfect opportunity to unveil the striking innovations that are gaining a lot of acknowledgement and praise from the industry honchos, visitors, auto experts and users. We have designed this product array further to in-depth market research and customer feedback. EV is new in India and there is so much to be done, however, if customer mindset is not taken into sincere consideration, the overall growth rate of the industry will only get dent. Therefore, we are a customer first brand, and are presenting the products on the lines that meet the expectations in terms of unique features, eye-catching design, and fine technology.

The brand has already weaved a strong network of 70 + distributors pan India. It targets to reach a mark of 150 distributors until the fiscal end . The participation in the prestigious EV India Expo 2021 is expected to catalyse the same as the brand interacts and presents its strengths in front of all. It has a considerable presence in Maharashtra, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Delhi- NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal in fiscal 2021-22 itself.