eWheelers Mobility on its 2nd Anniversary opens their 1st EV fulfilment centre

New Delhi: eWheelers Mobility Solutions Private Limited is the first to launch online mobility marketplace for electric vehicles and charging stations with its headquarter in Hyderabad. This is a major platform where electric vehicle brands and dealers can help online shoppers engage in a more efficient and effective way. The environment needs attention and hence an EV solution leads to a great way to adapt and ease customers’ ride through a highly Integrated EV ecosystem.

On their 2nd Anniversary, they have taken another step towards revolution by opening the eWheelers EV fulfilment centre in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. On this auspicious day of ribbon-cutting ceremony in the presence of Mr. Prashant Mittal, the owner of EV fulfilment centre and Mr. Vasu Deva Reddy Beerala, the CEO, founder of eWheelers. On this celebration of success, Mr. Prashant Mittal mentioned, ‘This is a proud moment for me as this is just not a business deal for me, it is something that is an amazing initiative and an innovative idea to normalise electric mobility. I hope I can be a help to this initiative.’ Also, adding to this Mr. Vasu Deva Reddy Beerala mentioned, ‘It is more like a success to me and I feel blessed that we were able to open a new EV fulfilment centre to make this concept be the new normal.’

eWheelers is considered an omnichannel mobility marketplace which covers both online and offline commerce squeezing the gap between EV OMEs, services and the customers. This is a unique and one of its kind platform enables customers to book vehicle online and pick up from nearest eWheelers Studio. Such a model is considered a hyperlocal delivery model ensuring faster delivery. From Hoverboards, eSkateboards, eBicycles, eScooter to eMotorCycles, this platform offers a wide range of mobility support alongside an add on digital access to charging stations and customer support.

Their ‘Single Sign On’ mobile app empowers users to access multiple mobility services like Vehicle Services, Charging Services and Parking Services, avoiding the hassle to register at multiple platforms to get multiple mobility services.

eWheelers Mobility Marketplace is getting stronger with many leading electric vehicle brands joining as partners. Few of their partners include GT Force, Hayasa, EVTRIC, TECHO, ELECTRA, Greta, DELTIC amongst many others.

The idea towards a better mobility saving the ecosystem came from three musketeers named Vasu Deva Reddy Beerala, Ram Kumar Medishetty, and Susheel Kalipally. Their vision to make this initiative count by enabling the electric automobile industry a true platform to outshine has been delivered well.