Ex-DGP of Maharashtra – Mr. Satish Chand Mathur joins the board of Indiabulls Housing Finance as an Independent Director

Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBH) the country’s second largest housing finance company announced the appointment of Mr. Satish Chand Mathur, ex-Director General of Police, Maharashtra, as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company.

Mr. Mathur has been a distinguished IPS officer for 37 years, holding key positions like the Commissioner of Police, Pune, Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau, Maharashtra and has also served with the Central Bureau of Investigation. He is known for his expertise in areas of administration, project execution and operational matters.

Mr. Mathur’s appointment is for a period of three years, until March 2022. His high repute, integrity, leadership and governance abilities will be a key addition to the Indiabulls Housing Finance board.

In August 2018, IBH also appointed Eminent Banker & Ex Deputy Governor of RBI – Mr. S.S. Mundra as an Independent Director to the Board of the Company.