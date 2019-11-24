Ex Senior Vice President at IL&FS Technologies Ltd. Ashish Raj joins Transerve Technologies as Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Ashish Raj has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer at Transerve Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a fast-growing geospatial technology platform provider that specializes in integrating smart city solutions by leveraging the power of location intelligence. His experience encompasses sales & business development, Pre-Sales & Bid Management, Practice & Strategy Planning.

An experienced professional with over 27 years of experience, Ashish Raj during his last assignment as Senior Vice President at IL&FS Technologies Ltd., played a key role in establishing and leading the organization’s business plan in the e-governance sector.

An alumnus of IIM Ahmadabad, Ashish holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Electronics from Pune University. Having worked in USA and India for large companies, such as Tech Mahindra & HCL, as well as startups, he brings a diverse and well-rounded perspective.

Ashish Raj stated, “CivicTech has always been an area of passion for me, and rapid urbanization is leading to unique and evolving trends. I believe that Transerve has what it takes to harness this megatrend, leveraging its state-of-the-art technology platform.”

Transerve’s co-founder Ashwani Rawat updated, “With rapidly expanding footprint of Transerve, there was a need of somebody who augments our vision. Ashish is a trusted leader with perfect blend of experience and expertise needed to take Transerve to the next phase. Ashish will oversee operations, sales, marketing and technology and his vast experience will strengthen Transerve’s position as one of the fastest growing technology companies in India.” “With Ashish’s expertise, comes a shared vision to take Transerve’s location intelligence platform to the next level.”, echoed his co-founder, Amarsh.