Exalta India to introduce intelligent robot home concept in India

Robots are on the way to becoming the new normal. By using AI more and more, especially for replacing humans in some menial job areas, we can use humans in much more important jobs. Some of the restaurants have already started using robots as their waiters.

To promote AI and make lives easier, Exalta India has launched an intelligent robot home concept. It provides you with a complete package proudly made in India at a meager economic cost. It consists of some exciting features which will play a fundamental role in enhancing the convenience of the daily routine.

Talking about the features of Exalta-led technology, Mr. Ashutosh Verma, Founder, Exalta India said, “It has a purified oxygen-rich hot & cold centralized air solar machine, purified alkaline structured drinking water, hot & cold water based on heat pump, etc.”

Also, it is a complete home without any mechanical on and off buttons. The robots home concept by Exalta India has robotic wave environment buttons which can work without even receiving voice commands wholly based on your imagination. “This new technology has everything which can make your daily life easier,” the founder added.

It’s a humanoid robot that can clean, serve, provide medical assistance and teach. This most-awaited 3-feet Exalta Humanoid Robot will be launched in May 2022.