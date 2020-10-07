Excellence, quality and ease of doing business forms the foundations for Atmanirbhar Bharat, says General (Dr.) V K Singh in PHDCCI’s 115th Annual Session

General (Dr) VK Singh (Retd), PVSM, AVSM, YSM, ADC, Hon’ble Minister of State for Roads, transport and Highways, Government of India, expressed his honour to be invited as a Chief Guest for 115th Annual Session themed ‘Building Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. He appreciated the theme for the Session and said that it is of complete relevance given these current times.

General (Dr) VK Singh said that Atma Nirbhar Bharat right from independence self-reliant has remained a buzzword. He said that if our country does not look ahead, does not promote innovation, does not emphasize on research and development, then it is going to stay at a plateau and will not develop.

He quoted examples of Japan and discussed the country’s achievements in churning out goods that captured the world market. He said that Atmanirbhar Bharat is about self-reliance is not only about what to produce but also focusing on delivering it effectively to the world market.

General (Dr) VK Singh then mentioned that Chinese market supply volumes are high and sold in the entire global market yet the quality is not sustainable. This is something he highlighted as an opportunity for India needs to tap. He said that Self-reliance is not isolation but about plugging into the global market and economy and realising and working on our domain of excellence.

He highlighted the importance of reverse engineering. He said that technology becomes your gain and technology will become our strength. He said that in India the foundation must be excellence and quality and we make focus on procedures for doing businesses simpler. He then highlighted the importance of Chambers to point out to the government that foundation must be of excellence, quality and simplifying procedures to take the economy forward and the government will accept the noble ideas for self-reliance. Cheaper expertise goods must be such that it reduces the cost of inputs.

General (Dr) VK Singh then highlighted that roads and infrastructure can spur growth in the economy. He said that workforce is back as pre-COVID levels, which is a healthy sign. He said that with good quality road network leads to ease of doing business, goods transportation, becomes the faster amount of business increase. We all need to think, walk and sleep on this theme because as we prosper, the country prospers.

Dr DK Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber, in his presidential address for the 115th Annual Session, said that Atmanirbhar Bharat is about self- reliance, self- sufficiency and self-sustenance. He said that, at this juncture, our country needs to strengthen the manufacturing sector, increasing the competitiveness in domestic manufacturing, focus on supply chains, among others. Further, he was of the view that MSMEs are the growth engine of the economy and with recent bolstering reforms by the Government MSMEs will be strengthened in times ahead.

Dr Aggarwal said that India is opening gates for the world to set up green technologies. For India to become a part of the global supply chain, it needs trusted partners. He said that Atmanirbhar Bharat is not about isolation. He mentioned that land, labour, liquidity and legal are the big bang reforms which now need a concrete implementation.

Dr Aggarwal further expressed encouraging the view that India now has to target 25th rank in the global ease of doing business ranking from then-current 63rd rank. He opined that innovation, research & development have to be spurred and accelerated along with unleashing of demographic dividend. With these words, he said that India will become a super economic power and become ‘Golden Goose’ again.

Shri Rajeev Talwar, Former President, PHD Chamber, discussed the significance of Atma-Samman and said that it is equally important as the Atmanirbhar. He emphasized that there is a need to further enhance the self-respect of the country in the global economic system, going ahead.

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry honoured with PHD Annual Awards for Excellence 2020 for their outstanding achievements and contributions in select areas and for promoting corporate and individual initiatives in economic, social, educational and cultural areas.

The awardees for PHD Annual Awards for Excellence 2020 in different categories are:

· Good Corporate Citizen Award For Social Welfare 2020- Grasim Industries Ltd., Unit- Indo Gulf Fertilisers

· Distinguished Entrepreneurship Award 2020- Mr. J C Chaudhry, Chairman & Managing Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited

· Distinguished Entrepreneurship Award for MSME 2020- Mr Manu Chopra, Managing Director, PDS International Pvt Ltd.

· Outstanding Business Woman Award 2020- Ms G. B. M. Ratna Kumari (Mallika Manoj Grandhi), Chairperson And Managing Director, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Pvt. Ltd

· Award for Excellence for Start-ups 2020- Mr Deep Bajaj, Founder, Sirona Hygiene Pvt Ltd

· Life Time Achievement Award 2020- Mr Binay Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, Banaras House Pvt Ltd.

Instituted 24 years back in 1997, PHD ANNUAL AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE are the most coveted Awards in Business Circles that are decided after several levels of meticulous screening and assessment.

Shri Sanjay Aggarwal, Senior Vice President, PHD Chamber, appreciated and thanked General (Dr.) V K Singh (Retd.) for putting across his valuable viewpoints and practical suggestions to move towards building Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said that there is need to work with discipline and positive attitude towards significant areas such as manufacturing, supply chains, MSMEs, innovation, research & development, among others, for being self-reliant, going forward.

PHDCCI's 115th Annual Session has been supported by Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd; Maruti Suzuki; Radico Khaitan Ltd; SMC Global Securities Ltd; Paramount Communication Ltd; Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd; DLF Ltd; JK Tyres; Apeejay Svran Group; M V Cotspin Ltd and DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. The other sponsors of the session were Hindalco Industries Ltd, Martin & Harris Pvt Ltd., Filatex India Ltd., Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd, Hindustan Tin Works Ltd, Alliance Advertising & Marketing Pvt. Ltd, Oswal Greentech Ltd, Modern Auto Ltd and Bry-Air (Asia) Pvt. Ltd.