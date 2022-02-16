Exceptional Customer Service Presented by WCA

In this fast-paced hour webinar devoted entirely to customer service; creditor, educator, author, former business owner, and occasional debtor, David Balovich will discuss the importance of customer service and skills necessary for providing exceptional customer service.

Learn the importance of a customer service mission statement

Learn the six common reasons customers leave

Learn the skills necessary for providing exceptional customer service

Learn what customers really want from their supplier

This Webinar will be held on March 10, 2022 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($65/$79) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.

The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit wcacredit.org/webinar-seminar-registration. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-289.1221.